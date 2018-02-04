BWW's On This Day - February 4, 2018

Feb. 4, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 4 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Hangmen
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/5/18

In the Body of the World
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/6/18

[Porto]
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/6/18

All or Nothing: The Mod Musical
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/6/18

Hey, Look Me Over!
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/7/18

Crazy for You
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 2/7/18

Frozen
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/9/18

This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/10/18

Come From Away
(Toronto - 2018)
opening 2/13/18

The Burn
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 2/14/18

Chess
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 2/14/18

Some Old Black Man
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/14/18

West Side Story
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 2/14/18

Pygmalion
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/19/18

Relevance
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/20/18

Kings
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/20/18

Terminus
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/20/18

Jerry Springer: The Opera
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/22/18

Hello, From the Children of Planet Earth
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/24/18

 CLOSING SOON:
The Pill
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/4/18

Halleluja, Baby!
(New York - 2018)
closing 2/4/18

Terminus
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/8/18

Young Frankenstein
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18

The Woman in White
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18

The Divide
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/10/18

The Thing with Feathers
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/10/18

The Homecoming Queen
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18

Hey, Look Me Over!
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18

The Way of the World
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/11/18

One Nation, One Mission, One Promise
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18

Agnus
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18

West Side Story
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/17/18

The Outsider
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/18/18

Miles for Mary
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/18/18

Chess
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/18/18

X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. the Nation
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/18/18

Pygmalion
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/19/18

America is Hard to See
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/24/18

COMING UP:

Monday February 5, 2018:
Ashford, Patinkin, Soo & More Appear at Williamstown Festival's 2018 Gala
Monday February 5, 2018:
Royal Court's HANGMEN Opens U.S. Premiere at Atlantic Theater
Tuesday February 6, 2018:
Eve Ensler's IN THE BODY OF THE WORLD Begins at MTC
Tuesday February 6, 2018:
Faith Prince and More Star in THE CAKE at La Jolla Playhouse
Tuesday February 6, 2018:
Tracy Letts' New Play THE MINUTES Arrives on Broadway
Wednesday February 7, 2018:
'Man in Chair' Returns to City Center in HEY, LOOK ME OVER!
Wednesday February 7, 2018:
Kudisch, Neuwirth, Opel, Carmello & More Tapped for HEY, LOOK ME OVER! at Encores!
Wednesday February 7, 2018:
Marin Ireland Reprises Role in IRONBOUND at the Geffen
Wednesday February 7, 2018:
Marin Ireland Stars in IRONBOUND at the Geffen
Friday February 9, 2018:
Broadway Alum Shoshana Bean Releases Fourth Studio Album 'Spectrum' Today
Friday February 9, 2018:
Montalban & Kassebaum Lead Revamped MAMMA MIA! at 5th Avenue Theatre

