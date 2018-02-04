BWW's On This Day - February 4, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 4 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
In the Body of the World
[Porto]
All or Nothing: The Mod Musical
Hey, Look Me Over!
Crazy for You
Frozen
This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing
Come From Away
The Burn
Chess
Some Old Black Man
West Side Story
Pygmalion
Relevance
Kings
Terminus
Jerry Springer: The Opera
Hello, From the Children of Planet Earth
Halleluja, Baby!
Terminus
Young Frankenstein
The Woman in White
The Divide
The Thing with Feathers
The Homecoming Queen
Hey, Look Me Over!
The Way of the World
One Nation, One Mission, One Promise
Agnus
West Side Story
The Outsider
Miles for Mary
Chess
X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. the Nation
Pygmalion
America is Hard to See
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Hangmen
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/5/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/6/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/6/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/6/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/7/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 2/7/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/9/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/10/18
(Toronto - 2018)
opening 2/13/18
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 2/14/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 2/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/14/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 2/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/19/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/24/18
CLOSING SOON:
The Pill
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/4/18
(New York - 2018)
closing 2/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/8/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/10/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/10/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/17/18
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/18/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/19/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/24/18
Monday February 5, 2018:
Ashford, Patinkin, Soo & More Appear at Williamstown Festival's 2018 Gala
Monday February 5, 2018:
Royal Court's HANGMEN Opens U.S. Premiere at Atlantic Theater
Tuesday February 6, 2018:
Eve Ensler's IN THE BODY OF THE WORLD Begins at MTC
Tuesday February 6, 2018:
Faith Prince and More Star in THE CAKE at La Jolla Playhouse
Tuesday February 6, 2018:
Tracy Letts' New Play THE MINUTES Arrives on Broadway
Wednesday February 7, 2018:
'Man in Chair' Returns to City Center in HEY, LOOK ME OVER!
Wednesday February 7, 2018:
Kudisch, Neuwirth, Opel, Carmello & More Tapped for HEY, LOOK ME OVER! at Encores!
Wednesday February 7, 2018:
Marin Ireland Reprises Role in IRONBOUND at the Geffen
Wednesday February 7, 2018:
Marin Ireland Stars in IRONBOUND at the Geffen
Friday February 9, 2018:
Broadway Alum Shoshana Bean Releases Fourth Studio Album 'Spectrum' Today
Friday February 9, 2018:
Montalban & Kassebaum Lead Revamped MAMMA MIA! at 5th Avenue Theatre
COMING UP: