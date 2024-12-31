2024 in Opening Nights - Look Back at a Year of Broadway Bows

Shows that opened on Broadway in 2024 include: The Notebook, Hell's Kitchen, The Outsiders, and many more.
As the lights dimmed and the curtains rose on Broadway stages in 2024, BroadwayWorld was there to capture the magic. In this retrospective, BroadwayWorld is bringing you a gallery of curtain call moments from the shows we covered. Relive the excitement, applause, and energy of this past year on Broadway!
Shows that opened on Broadway in 2024 include: Prayer for the French Republic, Days of Wine and Roses, Doubt, The Notebook, An Enemy of the People, Water for Elephants, The Who's Tommy, The Outsiders, Lempicka, The Wiz, Suffs, Stereophonic, Hell's Kitchen, Cabaret, The Heart of Rock and Roll, Patriots, Mary Jane, Uncle Vanya, Illinoise, Mother Play, The Great Gatsby, Ben Platt: Live at the Palace, Home, Oh, Mary!, JOB, Once Upon a Mattress, The Roommate, The Hills of California, McNeal, Yellow Face, Our Town, Sunset Boulevard, Left on Tenth, Romeo + Juliet, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, Maybe Happy Ending, Tammy Faye, Elf, Swept Away, Death Becomes Her, Cult of Love, Eureka Day, Gypsy, and All In: Comedy About Love. Watch highlights here!
