2024 in Opening Nights - Look Back at a Year of Broadway Bows

As the lights dimmed and the curtains rose on Broadway stages in 2024, BroadwayWorld was there to capture the magic. In this retrospective, BroadwayWorld is bringing you a gallery of curtain call moments from the shows we covered. Relive the excitement, applause, and energy of this past year on Broadway!

Shows that opened on Broadway in 2024 include: Prayer for the French Republic, Days of Wine and Roses, Doubt, The Notebook, An Enemy of the People, Water for Elephants, The Who's Tommy, The Outsiders, Lempicka, The Wiz, Suffs, Stereophonic, Hell's Kitchen, Cabaret, The Heart of Rock and Roll, Patriots, Mary Jane, Uncle Vanya, Illinoise, Mother Play, The Great Gatsby, Ben Platt: Live at the Palace, Home, Oh, Mary!, JOB, Once Upon a Mattress, The Roommate, The Hills of California, McNeal, Yellow Face, Our Town, Sunset Boulevard, Left on Tenth, Romeo + Juliet, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, Maybe Happy Ending, Tammy Faye, Elf, Swept Away, Death Becomes Her, Cult of Love, Eureka Day, Gypsy, and All In: Comedy About Love. Watch highlights here!

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC: January 9, 2024

DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES: January 28, 2024

DOUBT: A PARABLE: February 29, 2024

THE NOTEBOOK: March 14, 2024

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE: March 18, 2024

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS: March 21, 2024

THE WHO'S TOMMY: March 28, 2024

APPROPRIATE: (Re-opening) April 10, 2024

THE OUTSIDERS: April 11, 2024

STEREOPHONIC: April 19, 2024

HELL'S KITCHEN: April 20, 2024

PATRIOTS: April 22, 2024

MARY JANE: April 23, 2024

ILLINOISE's (Gala Performance): May 7, 2024

HOME: June 5, 2024

OH, MARY!: July, 11, 2024

JOB: July 30, 2024

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS: August 12, 2024

THE ROOMMATE, Septebmer 12, 2024

THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA: September 29th, 2024

OUR TOWN: October 10, 2024

LEFT ON TENTH: October 23, 2024

ROMEO + JULIET: October 24, 2024

A WONDERFUL WORLD: November 11, 2024

TAMMY FAYE: November 14, 2024

ELF: November 17, 2024

SWEPT AWAY: November 19, 2024

DEATH BECOMES HER: November 21, 2024

EUREKA DAY: December 16, 2024

GYPSY: December 19, 2024