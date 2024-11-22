Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER Opening Night Curtain Call

The production is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli
DEATH BECOMES HER is officially open at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in a production starring Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams. Check out photos from the opening night curtain call here.
Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, DEATH BECOMES HER features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.
DEATH BECOMES HER features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend, sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski, hair and wig design by two-time Drama Desk Award winner Charles LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, fight direction by Drama Desk Award winner Cha Ramos, with music supervision by Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman, music direction by Ben Cohn, dance & music arrangements by Tony Award nominee Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Julia Mattison & Noel Carey, music coordination by Kristy Norter, casting by Tara Rubin Casting, production stage management by Rachel Sterner, and general management by 321 Theatrical Management. Marcia Goldberg serves as Executive Producer.
