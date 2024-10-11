Photos: Inside OUR TOWN Opening Night Curtain Call

The production, directed by Kenny Leon, opened last night at the Barrymore Theatre.
Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, opened on Thursday, October 10 at the Barrymore Theatre where the production is running for a strictly limited engagement. Check out photos from the opening night curtain call here!
Thornton Wilder’s Our Town features 28 actors led by Emmy, Golden Globe & Screen Actors Guild Award-winner Jim Parsons as “Stage Manager”, Zoey Deutch as “Emily Webb”, Katie Holmes as “Mrs. Webb”, Obie & Audelco Award-winner and Drama Desk-nominee Billy Eugene Jones as “Dr. Gibbs”, Tony & Grammy Award-nominee Ephraim Sykes as “George Gibbs”, Tony & Drama Desk Award-nominee and Emmy-Award-winner Richard Thomas as “Mr. Webb”, Tony & Drama Desk-nominee Michelle Wilson as “Mrs. Gibbs”, 2021 Special Tony Award-winner and Drama Desk-nominee Julie Halston as “Mrs. Soames”, Donald Webber, Jr. as “Simon Stimson”, as well as Ephie Aardema Sarnak, Heather Ayers, Willa Bost, Bobby Daye, Safiya Kaijya Harris, Doron JéPaul, Shyla Lefner, Anthony Michael Lopez, John McGinty, Bryonha Marie, Kevyn Morrow, Hagan Oliveras, Noah Pyzik, Sky Smith, Bill Timoney, Ricardo Vázquez, Matthew Elijah Webb, Greg Wood and Nimene Sierra Wureh.
Our Town, the timeless drama of life in the village of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, has become an American classic with universal appeal. Thornton Wilder’s most frequently performed play, Our Town appeared on Broadway in 1938 to wide acclaim, and won the Pulitzer Prize.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Ephraim Sykes, Jim Parsons, Zoe Deutch, Julie Halston, Willa Bost, Hagan Oliveras, Katie Holmes and Richard Thomas
Hagan Oliveras, Ephraim Sykes and Katie Holmes, Zoey Deutch and Richard Thomas
Billy Eugene Jones, Michelle Wilson, Safiya Kaijya Harris, Ephraim Sykes, Jim Parsons, Zoe Deutch, Julie Halston, Willa Bost, Hagan Oliveras, Katie Holmes and Richard Thomas
Hagan Oliveras, Ephraim Sykes and Katie Holmes
Ephraim Sykes, Katie Holmes and Zoey Deutch
Billy Eugene Jones, Michelle Wilson and Safiya Kaijya Harris
Ephraim Sykes, Katie Holmes and Donald Webber, Jr.
Billy Eugene Jones, Michelle Wilson, Safiya Kaijya Harris, Ephraim Sykes, Jim Parsons, Zoe Deutch, Julie Halston, Willa Bost, Hagan Oliveras, Katie Holmes and Richard Thomas
Katie Holmes and Richard Thomas
Safiya Kaijya Harris and Jim Parsons
Director Kenny Leon
Jim Parsons, Julie Halston and Ephie Aardema Sarnak
Jim Parsons, Zoey Deutch and Julie Halston
Director Kenny Leon
Director Kenny Leon and The Cast of "Our Town"
The Cast of "Our Town"
Katie Holmes and Richard Thomas
Director Kenny Leon and The Cast of "Our Town"
Videos