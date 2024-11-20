Photos: The Avett Brothers Join SWEPT AWAY Cast at Opening Night Curtain Call

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Broadway production of the new musical Swept Away, with music and lyrics by The Avett Brothers, held its official opening at the Longacre Theatre on Tuesday, November 19. The cast was joined on stage for a special appearance by The Avett Brothers during the show's curtain call. Check out photos below!

Swept Away features a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, and choreography by Tony Award nominee David Neumann.

The Swept Away ensemble includes Josh Breckenridge, Hunter Brown, Matt DeAngelis, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Orville Mendoza, Chase Peacock, Tyrone L. Robinson, David Rowen and John Sygar. Swings include John Michael Finley and Robert Pendilla.

The Swept Away creative team includes Tony Award-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning costume designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams, Tony Award-winning sound designer John Shivers, music arranger & orchestrator Chris Miller, music arranger & orchestrator/music supervisor Brian Usifer, music director Will Van Dyke,and casting director Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, and Alexandre Bleau, CSA.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas