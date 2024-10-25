News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Kit Connor, and the ROMEO + JULIET Cast Take Opening Night Bows

The new production officially opened on Broadway last night, October 24.

By: Oct. 25, 2024
ROMEO + JULIET officially opened on Broadway last night, October 24. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows in the photos below!

ROMEO + JULIET stars Kit Connor as ‘Romeo,’ Rachel Zegler as ‘Juliet,’ Tony Award nominee Gabby Beans as ‘Mercutio/The Friar/Prince,’ Daniel Bravo Hernández as ‘Abraham,’ Jasai Chase-Owens as ‘Gregory,’ Tommy Dorfman as ‘Tybalt/The Nurse,’ Nihar Duvvuri as ‘Balthazar,’ Sola Fadiran as ‘Capulet/Lady Capulet,’ Taheen Modak as ‘Benvolio,’ Gían Pérez as ‘Samson/Paris/Peter’ and understudies Missy Malek, Timothy Oh, Susannah Perkins, and Daniel Velez.  

Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, ROMEO + JULIET features music by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff and movement direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh.

Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas





