Photos: APPROPRIATE Cast Takes Re-Opening Night Bows at the Belasco Theatre

Just last week, the Broadway production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate reopened at its new home at the Belasco Theater. The new play originally opened on December 18th and sold out its initial run, and broke Second Stage’s box office record at the Hayes Theater, becoming Second Stage’s most successful Hayes production ever. The production concluded its run at the Hayes on March 3rd. BroadwayWorld was there for re-opening night and you can check out pics below!

The transfer engagement features original company members Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, Michael Esper, Natalie Gold, Graham Campbell, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Lincoln Cohen, and Everett Sobers. Ella Beatty has joined the company in the role of “River."

It’s summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with the remains of his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they’ll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz (Esper), appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas