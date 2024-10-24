News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: LEFT OF TENTH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows

Left on Tenth is running at the James Earl Jones Theatre through January 2, 2025.

By: Oct. 24, 2024
It was a big night at the James Earl Jones Theatre, where Delia Ephron’s new play Left on Tenth, starring Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild award winner Julianna Margulies and Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award winner Peter Gallagher, just opened. 

Based on Ephron’s New York Times best-selling memoir of the same name, the new play shines a spotlight on second chances in life and love.

Left on Tenth is a romantic comedy about second chances in life and love. When she least expects it, Delia, beloved novelist and screenwriter of You’ve Got Mail, makes a surprising connection with a man from her past and falls into her own romantic comedy. What starts with an unlikely spark, blossoms into a love story that seems to defy all odds in the face of life’s challenges. Left on Tenth celebrates the messy, beautiful true story of two people with the courage to open their hearts again.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the first official curtain call below.

