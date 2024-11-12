News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: A WONDERFUL WORLD Cast Takes Opening Night Bows on Broadway

A Wonderful World stars Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as Louis Armstrong.

By: Nov. 12, 2024
A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical is officially open on Broadway at Studio 54. Get a first look at the cast taking their opening night bows here! 
 
A Wonderful World stars Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as Louis Armstrong. Playing the roles of Armstrong’s four wives are Darlesia Cearcy as Lucille Wilson, Kim Exum as Alpha Smith, Dionne Figgins as Daisy Parker, and Jennie Harney-Fleming as Lil Hardin. 
 
The 26-member cast includes Trista Dollison as Standby for the roles of Daisy Parker, Lil Hardin, Alpha Smith and Lucille Wilson; DeWitt Fleming Jr. as Fate Marable/Lincoln Perry; Jason Forbach as Crooner & Others; Gavin Gregory as King Joe Oliver; and Jimmy Smagula as Joe Glaser. Award-winning Broadway actor James T. Lane will portray Armstrong on Wednesday evenings and Thursday matinees.
 
A Wonderful World features a book by Aurin Squire, and was co-conceived by Andrew Delaplaine and Christopher Renshaw. Renshaw also serves as Director of the production with James Monroe Iglehart and Christina Sajous as co-directors. Choreography and Musical Staging is by Rickey Tripp. Tap Choreography is by DeWitt Fleming Jr. 

James Monroe Iglehart & The Cast of "A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical"

Jimmy Smagula & The Cast of "A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical"

Kim Exum and cast

Darlesia Cearcy & The Cast of "A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical"

Darlesia Cearcy & The Cast of "A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical"

Jimmy Smagula, James Monroe Iglehart & The Cast of "A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical"

James Monroe Iglehart

James Monroe Iglehart

James Monroe Iglehart & The Cast of "A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical"

James Monroe Iglehart & The Cast of "A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical"

Darlesia Cearcy, Jennie Harney-Fleming, James Monroe Iglehart, Kim Exum and Dionne Figgins

Darlesia Cearcy, Jennie Harney-Fleming, James Monroe Iglehart, Kim Exum

Darlesia Cearcy, Jennie Harney-Fleming, James Monroe Iglehart, Kim Exum and Dionne Figgins

James Monroe Iglehart

James Monroe Iglehart

James Monroe Iglehart & The Cast of "A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical"

"A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical"

Signage at Studio 54 Theatre





Videos