Photos: The Cast of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Takes Opening Night Bows

Henrik Ibsen’s AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE is adapted by Tony Award Nominee Amy Herzog, directed by Tony Award Winner Sam Gold, and will play a strictly limited 16-week engagement through Sunday, June 16, at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre.

The production officially opened last night, March 18, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!

Plus, read the reviews for An Enemy of the People here.

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE stars Emmy, Golden Globe & SAG Award-winner Jeremy Strong (“Succession,” Armageddon Time), Emmy & SAG Award winner Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus,” “The Sopranos”), critically acclaimed film and television star Victoria Pedretti (“The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “You”) and Katie Broad, Bill Buell (Ink), Caleb Eberhardt (Choir Boy), Matthew August Jeffers, David Patrick Kelly (Once), David Mattar Merten, Max Roll (Good Night, Oscar), Thomas Jay Ryan, and Alan Trong.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas