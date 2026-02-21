Photos: Daniel Radcliffe & Company Get Ready for EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe is coming back to Broadway! Written by Olivier Award nominee Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe and directed by Olivier & Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin & Duncan MacMillan, Every Brilliant Thing will open on Thursday, March 12.

Every Brilliant Thing is an exhilarating and heartwarming play, in which a man looks back at his life and the glimmers of hope that carried him through. All told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing—big, small, and everything in between—that makes life worth living. This one-of-a-kind solo show, which has been performed across the globe in over 80 countries on stages of all sizes—and for an HBO Special starring co-creator Jonny Donahoe—makes its long-awaited Broadway premiere following a hit season @sohoplace in London’s West End, where it concluded its run on November 8.

The company met the press ahead of the show's first preview and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas