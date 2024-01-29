Photos: The Cast of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Takes Opening Night Bows

Days of Wine and Roses officially opened on Broadway last night, Sunday, January 28, 2024, at Studio 54.

Days of Wine and Roses officially opened on Broadway last night, Sunday, January 28, 2024, at Studio 54. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!

Plus, read the reviews of Days of Wine and Roses here!

Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, the new musical features a book by Tony Award® nominee Craig Lucas, music & lyrics by Tony Award® winner Adam Guettel, and direction by Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif.
   
Days of Wine and Roses stars Tony Award® winner Kelli O’Hara (The King and I) and Tony Award® nominee Brian d’Arcy James (Into the Woods), with Byron Jennings (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Tabitha Lawing (Broadway debut), Sharon Catherine Brown (Caroline, or Change), Tony Carlin (The Lehman Trilogy), Bill English (Anything Goes), Olivia Hernandez (Plaza Suite), David Jennings (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), David Manis (To Kill a Mockingbird), Steven Booth (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), Nicole Ferguson (Broadway debut), Addie Manthey (Broadway debut) and Kelcey Watson (Broadway debut). 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

