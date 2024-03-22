Photos: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows

Water for Elephants is running on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre.
|
|
The circus is back in town and on Broadway! The stars aligned on 45th Street last night as the new musical Water for Elephants celebrated opening night. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special occasion and we are taking you inside the first offical curtian call.
Based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times Bestselling novel by Sara Gruen, the new musical has a book by three-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice, a score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. and is directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone.
The cast is led by Grant Gustin, Isabelle McCalla, four-time Tony Award nominee Gregg Edelman, Drama Desk and Outer Critic Circle Award nominee Paul Alexander Nolan, Stan Brown, Joe De Paul, Sara Gettelfinger and Wade McCollum, and features Brandon Block, Antoine Boissereau, Rachael Boyd, Paul Castree, Ken Wulf Clark, Taylor Colleton, Gabriel Olivera de Paula Costa, Isabella Luisa Diaz, Samantha Gershman, Keaton Hentoff-Killian, Nicolas Jelmoni, Caroline Kane, Harley Ross Beckwith McLeish, Michael Mendez, Samuel Renaud, Marissa Rosen, Alexandra Gaelle Royer, Asa Somers, Charles South, Sean Stack, Matthew Varvar and Michelle West.
After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
The Cast of "Water for Elephants"
Sara Gettelfinger and Wade McCollum
Isabelle McCalla and Sara Gettelfinger
Gregg Edelman and Grant Gustin
Gregg Edelman and Grant Gustin
Gregg Edelman and Grant Gustin
Grant Gustin, Sara Gettelfinger and Isabelle McCalla
Grant Gustin and Isabelle McCalla
Joe De Paul, Stan Brown, Paul Alexander Nolan, Gregg Edelman, Isabelle McCalla, Sara Gettelfinger and Wade McCollum
Isabelle McCalla, Sara Gettelfinger and Wade McCollum
Stan Brown, Paul Alexander Nolan, Gregg Edelman, Isabelle McCalla, Sara Gettelfinger and The Cast of "Water for Elephants"
Joe De Paul, Stan Brown, Paul Alexander Nolan, Gregg Edelman, Isabelle McCalla, Sara Gettelfinger and The Cast of "Water for Elephants"
Stan Brown, Paul Alexander Nolan, Gregg Edelman, Isabelle McCalla, Sara Gettelfinger and The Cast of "Water for Elephants"
Co-Choreographer/Circus Designer Shana Carroll, Book Writer Rick Elice, Director Jessica Stone, PigPen Theatre Co. and The Creative Team of "Water for Elephants"
Videos