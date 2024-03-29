Photos: Inside THE WHO'S TOMMY Opening Night Curtain Call

The cast of The Who’s TOMMY features Ali Louis Bourzgui as Tommy, Alison Luff as Mrs. Walker, Adam Jacobs as Captain Walker and more.

By: Mar. 29, 2024
The newly reimagined Broadway production of The Who’s TOMMY is officially open at the Nederlander Theatre.

Check out photos from opening night curtain call below!

Three decades after the epic pop-culture musical theatre sensation first bowed on Broadway, original Tony Award-winning creators Pete Townshend (music, lyrics, book) and Des McAnuff (direction, book) have reunited to bring the story of Tommy Walker to today’s audiences.

The cast of The Who’s TOMMY features Ali Louis Bourzgui as Tommy, Alison Luff as Mrs. Walker, Adam Jacobs as Captain Walker, John Ambrosino as Uncle Ernie, Bobby Conte as Cousin Kevin, and Christina Sajous as The Acid Queen. Completing the cast are Haley Gustafson, Jeremiah Alsop, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Mike Cannon, Tyler James Eisenreich, Sheldon Henry, Afra Hines, Aliah James, David Paul Kidder, Tassy Kirbas, Lily Kren, Quinten Kusheba, Reese Levine, Brett Michael Lockley, Nathan Lucrezio, Alexandra Matteo, Mark Mitrano, Reagan Pender, Cecilia Ann Popp, Daniel Quadrino, Olive Ross-Kline, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Dee Tomasetta, and Andrew Tufano.

Myth and spectacle combine in The Who’s exhilarating 1969 rock opera, TOMMY—including the unforgettable anthems “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior. 

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas  

Christina Sajous

Bobby Conte

John Ambrosino

Adam Jacobs

Alison Luff

Alison Luff

Ali Louis Bourzgui

Ali Louis Bourzgui

Ali Louis Bourzgui

Adam Jacobs, Ali Louis Bourzgui and Alison Luff

Bobby Conte, Adam Jacobs, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Alison Luff and John Ambrosino

Adam Jacobs, Quinten Kusheba, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Reese Levine, Alison Luff and John Ambrosino

Bobby Conte, Adam Jacobs, Quinten Kusheba, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Reese Levine, Alison Luff, John Ambrosino, Christina Sajous and The Cast of "The Who's Tommy"

Director Des McAnuff and The Cast of "The Who's Tommy"

Director Des McAnuff and The Cast of "The Who's Tommy"

Director Des McAnuff

Director Des McAnuff and The Cast of "The Who's Tommy"

Director Des McAnuff and The Cast of "The Who's Tommy"

Choreographer Lorin Latarro, Director Des McAnuff and The Cast of "The Who's Tommy"

Choreographer Lorin Latarro, Director Des McAnuff and The Cast of "The Who's Tommy"

Composer Pete Townshend

Composer Pete Townshend

Composer Pete Townshend and The Cast of "The Who's Tommy"

Composer Pete Townshend

Composer Pete Townshend and The Cast of "The Who's Tommy"

Composer Pete Townshend and The Cast of "The Who's Tommy"

Composer Pete Townshend

Composer Pete Townshend and The Cast of "The Who's Tommy"

Composer Pete Townshend and Ali Louis Bourzgui

Bobby Conte, Adam Jacobs, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Quinten Kusheba, Reese Levine, Alison Luff and The Cast of "The Who's Tommy"




Videos