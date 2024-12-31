Video: The Broadway Shows of 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



How do you measure a year? In overtures? In dance breaks? Standing ovations? Today, we measure 2024 in Broadway shows. Before we get wrapped up in the theatre season ahead, BroadwayWorld wants to stop and salute the shows that made this year great.

The shows of 2024 included: Prayer for the French Republic, Days of Wine and Roses, Doubt, The Notebook, An Enemy of the People, Water for Elephants, The Who's Tommy, The Outsiders, Lempicka, The Wiz, Suffs, Stereophonic, Hell's Kitchen, Cabaret, The Heart of Rock and Roll, Patriots, Mary Jane, Uncle Vanya, Illinoise, Mother Play, The Great Gatsby, Ben Platt: Live at the Palace, Home, Oh, Mary!, JOB, Once Upon a Mattress, The Roommate, The Hills of California, McNeal, Yellow Face, Our Town, Sunset Boulevard, Left on Tenth, Romeo + Juliet, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, Maybe Happy Ending, Tammy Faye, Elf, Swept Away, Death Becomes Her, Cult of Love, Eureka Day, Gypsy, and All In: Comedy About Love.

Watch a full collection of highlights from the 44 Broadway shows of 2024 and study up on what's coming in 2025!