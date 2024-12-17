Photos: The Cast of EUREKA DAY Takes Opening Night Bows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Eureka Day, by Jonathan Spector and directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro, is now officially open on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. BroadwayWorld was on hand at opening night and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!

The production stars Tony Award nominee Amber Gray, two-time Tony Award nominee Jessica Hecht, Tony Award winner Bill Irwin, Emmy Award nominee Thomas Middleditch, and Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz. Read the reviews here.

Jonathan Spector’s comedy had its world premiere at Aurora Theatre Company in Berkeley, CA., and has been seen Off-Broadway at Colt Coeur and in London at The Old Vic.

Eureka Day is a private California elementary school with a Board of Directors that values inclusion above all else—that is until an outbreak of the mumps forces everyone in the community to reconsider the school’s liberal vaccine policy. As cases rise, the board realizes with horror that they’ve got to do what they swore they never would: make a choice that won’t please absolutely everybody.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas