Photos: OH, MARY! Takes Its Opening Night Bows On Broadway

Cole Escola’s Oh, Mary! opened last night at the Lyceum Theatre, following a sold out, twice extended world premiere run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

See photos from the opening night curtain call!

"We're closing tonight!" Escola joked. "I just have to say thank you to these people behind me. When you have an idea, it's really embarrassing to care about something that doesn't exist yet. And it's really vulnerable. It's like you're trying to convince your doctor that you have a tumor, based on nothing except you just kind of feel like you probably have one." They went on to say, "You meet people who are not doctors, and they are convinced, yes, that is a tumor. And, in fact, we also think we have tumors. Let's all cut ourselves open right now and pull it out for the world to see."

Directed by Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary will play a limited 12-week engagement through September 15, 2024.

Oh, Mary! stars Cole Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Featuring Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, the entire production is directed by Sam Pinkleton. Hannah Solow and Peter Smith complete the cast.

In addition to Esola (Writer) and Pinkleton (Director), the full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. Bryan Bauer is Production Stage Manager and Ryan Patrick Kane is Assistant Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas