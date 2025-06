Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



We've rounded up BroadwayWorld's pre-festival coverage for the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Check out our Q&A's, interviews and recommended shows for a hint at what to see out of the thousands of shows on offer.

Picks of the Programme:

Comedy

Comedy debuts

Musicals

Theatre

Q&A's

Zara Gladman

The full programme is available at www.edfringe.com

Comments