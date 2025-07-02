EDINBURGH 2025: Alex Berr: HOW TO KILL A MOUSE Q&A

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BWW caught up with Alex Berr to chat about bringing How To Kill A Mouse to the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about How To Kill A Mouse.

This is my debut hour about science, grief, and rodents. I have a background in cancer research, and, while doing my PhD, my mom got diagnosed with the same cancer I had once researched. This led to a career crisis for me, while I reevaluated the value of what I was doing and if it was worth my time (and the mice involved).

Scientist and comedian is quite an unusual career path- how did that come about?

I was very focused on school for a long time, but I ended up craving an outlet during my PhD because it was so intense. I was in Chicago, which is famous for its improv scene, so I decided to sign up for an improv class on a whim. I was hooked immediately. Through improv, I met standup comedians, and decided to give that a try, too. I formed a really strong community in the comedy scene, and I was able to develop a creative practice that gave me a life outside of science. I think chasing two dreams at once can be really valuable and fulfilling (except when they’re both going poorly, of course, but I’m trying my best to not let that happen!).

With this being your debut show, do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

I did a 45-minute work-in-progress last year, so I have a general idea of what to expect, but I’m sure I’ll encounter surprises! I’m just hoping to have fun and be a stronger comedian by the end of the month.

What would you like audiences to take away from this show?

I would like audiences to walk away with a better understanding of what scientists do. I’d also like to build some camaraderie with other lapsed or disillusioned scientists (or be inspired by passionate scientists!) and with those who have experienced a similar type of grief. I just love community!

I also want everyone in the city of Edinburgh to know that I have a PhD and to deeply respect me because of it.

Who would you recommend comes to see it?

I think the show will resonate with 20-30-somethings, scientists, university and graduate students, folks experiencing burnout, and people who have lost loved ones to cancer or have experienced grief.

Comments

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...