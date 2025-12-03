Tron Theatre Announce Spring/Summer 26 Season

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tron Theatre is delighted to announce its brand-new season of work for Spring/Summer 2026. This season continues on from Artistic Director Jemima Levick’s inaugural programme in 2025 and builds on the Tron’s commitment for their inhouse programme to re-discover plays from the Scottish canon we haven’t seen in some time, as well as staging Scottish premieres of contemporary classics; continue to commission original new plays and; retain our national pride by ensuring we connect and present with our local communities, and with national partners and presenters, to serve the touring theatre circuit, extending Tron Theatre’s reach on both local and national stages.

Each play within the Tron Theatre Company programme has a link to a quest – be that young people searching for justice for the climate crisis, a community in pursuit of saving their livelihoods or simply the search for love.

The first production to hit the main stage is Dawn King’s The Trials (6-14 March 2026, press performance 10 March). Directed by Joanna Bowman, The Trials hands over the stage to a jury of 12 young people who are holding adults accountable for the damage they have done to the climate. Set in a not-too-distant future where the air is unbreathable, it is time for the adults to pay the price for their neglect of the planet and for the young people to deliver justice…or maybe even revenge. Inventively theatrical, revolutionary and surprisingly funny, this production will challenge the way we live our lives.

Director Joanna Bowman says “Directing The Trials is an incredibly exciting prospect. Told with love and humour, with a real emphasis on theatricality, The Trials is an essential play for 2026. It is a play full of life and imagination. To be staging it at the Tron, a theatre which makes work to thrill and entertain Glasgow’s audience, is a joy.”

Next up is the real-life story Stand & Deliver: The Lee Jeans Sit-In, a co-production with National Theatre of Scotland (24 April-9 May 2026, press night 28 April). Written by Frances Poet and directed by the Tron’s Artistic Director Jemima Levick, this is a story of the grit and determination of a group of Greenock women fighting for justice and their jobs. Rather than being defeated by the threat of their factory closing, they decide to barricade the doors and stage a 7 month sit-in. The production has been developed in conversation with some of the key women involved in the strike and is played out to a live 80’s soundtrack. Stand & Deliver: The Lee Jeans Sit-In is from an idea conceived by Paul English and Frances Poet. After its run at the Tron, the show will head out on a national tour to venues in Aberdeen, Kirkcaldy, Edinburgh, St Andrews, Peebles, Mull, Inverness, Cumbernauld and Greenock.

Writer Frances Poet says “1981 was a time of banging pop hits but also economic crisis and the steady erosion of legal rights. When I was still in nappies, the Lee Jeans workforce, made up predominantly of underestimated working women, discovered their own agency and found their voice. It is my privilege as a writer to amplify that voice for audiences today and remind us all that we too can be agents for change”

The third Tron Theatre Company production in the Spring/Summer season 2026 is a restaging of D.C. Jackson’s much loved My Romantic History (5-13 June 2026, press night 9 June). Directed by Johnny McKnight, it is a fast-paced rom-com with a difference as colleagues Tom and Amy accidentally (drunkenly) become boyfriend and girlfriend. This would be lovely but they both have so much baggage from past relationships that they really can’t help tripping themselves up on their way to happiness. Originally performed at the Fringe in 2010 (and then again in 2011 when it was directed by the Tron’s own Jemima Levick) it tells both sides of this rather complicated love story that is as relevant now as it was back in 2010. As part of Tron Theatre’s commitment to connecting with communities in our locale to reach new audiences across the city, and in partnership with Glasgow Life’s community touring programme, My Romantic History will also embark on a community tour across Glasgow from 17-27 June, visiting community venues in Knightswood, Barrowfield, Whiteinch, Barmulloch, Bridgeton, Pollok, Penilee and a special performance at the Lodging House Mission.

Director Johnny McKnight says “I have loved this play by D.C. Jackson since I first saw it over ten years ago. It’s a testament to the brilliance of the writing that it feels just as hilarious, fresh and brilliantly relatable all these years later. Get ready Glasgow, this truly is one of the greatest stage rom-coms ever written for Scotland.”

The Tron are also very excited to be bringing back the sell-out In Tronversation With… events. These are a series of events that invite creative and cultural legends from Glasgow and beyond to come and talk to our audiences. The first guest of 2026 is the incredible Jonathan Watson (23 January 2026). The event is hosted by the Tron’s legend in his own right, Johnny McKnight, who will lead this fun evening of stories, insights and a look back over Jonathan’s career in theatre, film and TV. Other big names and dates will be announced over the coming months.

Artistic Director, Jemima Levick, says of her 2026 season: 'I'm so excited to programme my second year at the Tron. We're taking everyone on a quest with plays about many themes and subjects, but all of them urgent to the here and now. The climate emergency, inspiring acts of protest and seeking out connection are themes and experiences that are all around us, and these plays examine and explore them with passion and humour. We think these are plays that really stay with you, and we can't wait for our audiences to join us here at the Tron or out on the road.'

In the Main Auditorium, the visiting programme opens with Celtic Connections (17–30 January 2026) who we are delighted to welcome back to the Tron main stage. They bring an exciting programme of musicians and singers including Chris Brain & Amy Hollinrake, Julie Fowlis & Duncan Chisholm and Boo Hewerdine & Yvonne Lyon and Grainne. Next is Scottish Opera’s Opera Highlights (3 February 2026), taking us back to the office with music from a range of operas to build a story of all too familiar office politics. This is followed by Framework Theatre’s Burnout: A Verbatim Play (6-7 February 2026), a play exploring the psychological and physical impacts of burnout in education, healthcare, activism and more, and brought to the stage by an ensemble of Scotland’s most exciting early-career theatre-makers. Next up is Wonder Fools in association with Cumbernauld Theatre in a bold new staging of David Greig’s The Events (19-21 February 2026). Directed by Jack Nurse, it is the harrowing story of priest and choir leader Claire, who survives a mass shooting in her church and goes on a desperate search for answers that will ultimately bring her face to face with her attacker. This production also features a live community choir, so every performance becomes unique. Medea (25-28 March 2026) is a Bard in the Botanics production in association with Raw Material and supported by Macrobert Arts Centre, telling Euripides story of Medea and her terrible, bloody revenge. Performed by Nicole Cooper in Kathy McKean’s powerful new version of this classic tale. Vanishing Point and Teater Katapult present their UK premiere of What I’m Here For (1-4 April 2026) which is set in a hospital and focuses on Flora who looks back over a night where a life changing lie was told. What I’m Here For is performed with bold theatrical innovation and a fast moving fusion of new European writing and visual imagination exploring the tragi-comic collateral of hospitals and human choices. The final main stage production is stillpoint’s Baby Mash-up, what on Earth are you doing? (14-16 May 2026, press night 14 May). Baby Mash-up knows something is wrong and is questioning how we can make sense of ourselves in a time when our private myths and stories no longer feel true, and how the ordinary can fuse with the extraordinary to reveal a new reality.

In the Changing House studio space, the visiting company season opens with Disaster Plan’s Auntie Empire (12-14 February 2026). A solo show blending bouffon comedy, satire, audience interaction and a hilarious and timely lampoon of the myths of nationhood. This is followed by stillpoint’s David and the Hedgehog: Readings and Discussions (16 May 2026), performed alongside Baby Mash-up, what on Earth are you doing? as part of their associated readings and discussion programme. Starting with a presentation of Soz Redland’s poignant and funnyDavid and the Hedgehog, they will be diving into the questions, concerns and dreams that drive writers that are ‘breaking the rules’.

Alongside work for both the main auditorium and the studio space, there will be a continuation of our Tron Creativeand Community Engagement programmes, with opportunities for Scotland’s thriving freelance community of artists and creatives to engage with us; and a series of exciting new projects for young people, our local communities and schools to get involved with.

Tron Theatre Company’s programme of work for the Spring/Summer 2026 season will go on-sale on Wednesday 03 December at 11am with all performances available to book online (www.tron.co.uk), by telephone on 0141 552 4267or in person at our Box Office.

You can download the full brochure HERE.

Photo credit: Mihaela Bodlovic

