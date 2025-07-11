EDINBURGH 2025: DO YOU ACCEPT THESE CHARGES? Q&A

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BWW caught up with Laurie Magers to chat about bringing Do You Accept These Charges? to the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Do You Accept These Charges?

Do You Accept These Charges? Is a solo how that’s a mix of storytelling and theater with a multi-media component. It’s the true story of the relationship I had with a man who was incarcerated for violent crimes and how my live events and love addiction landed me in such a precarious position. There’s some heavy subject matter, but it’s hilarious trust me.

Why did you want to tell this story?

It’s honestly just a super crazy story. Sometimes when I tell it, I can’t believe that some of these things actually happened to me. There are twists and turns and several shocking plot points; it’s wildly entertaining. But underneath the story, there’s also a lot to be said about the themes of love addiction, abuse, society’s approach to incarceration, sexual pressure on women, the list goes on. It’s rare that a story can be both compelling and important, and I think I managed to thread that needle with this retelling of something that happened in my early adulthood.

Why bring it to Edinburgh?

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival is totally a bucket list item for comedians, performers, and writers around the globe. I’ve visited the city, but never participated in the festival and I feel like I’m at the perfect point in my career and life to dive in and give it everything I’ve got. Plus I’ve been told by a few former Fringers who have seen my show that it feels “tailor-made for Edinburgh Fringe”. So I’m taking them at their word and giving the festival what it wants!

With this being your Fringe debut, do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

I’ve certainly had my share of coffees and chats with people who have done Fringe before, but honestly the one unifying comment I get from all of them is that it’s nothing like I’ve ever experienced nor will experience ever again. So I think I’d be naïve to think I have any real idea of what I’m getting into. I expect to be tired and inspired!

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

I want audiences to walk away from my show feeling conflicted, touched, and sore from laughing. I want people to reconnect with bad choices they made in their youth and to forgive those and maybe understand themselves better. I want people to be reeling from emotional whiplash. But mostly, I want people to want to hear MORE of the story.

Do You Accept These Charges? Will be at the Pleasance Courtyard Below at 3.10pm for the month of August for tickets go to www.edfringe.com

Photo credit: Kim Newmoney

