EDINBURGH 2025: Hasan Al-Habib Q&A

BWW catches up with Hasan Al-Habib about bringing Death to the West (Midlands) to the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Death to the West (Midlands).

It's about an Iraqi child growing up in the UK during the gulf war that is ashamed of where he comes from, who has to learn self-acceptance. It's also about why Saddam Hussein would have loved Drayton Manor theme park.

Why did you want to bring this story to the Fringe?

I was the only Muslim (and Iraqi) at my village's primary school in the west midlands. After 9/11, someone asked the teacher: "Why did they crash the planes?". They replied "You should ask Hasan". This show's for you, Mrs Smith! Edinburgh Fringe, here we come.Â Â

How has the show been received so far?

Mrs Smith doesn't return my calls and Saddam Hussein always Hangs Up on me. But the show was nominated for Best Debut at the Leicester Comedy Festival.

Who would you like to come and see it?

Anyone that thinks Birmingham is a ****hole, has views on whether we should have invaded Iraq, or has Â£13 or so burning a hole in their pocket.

What would you like audiences to take away from this show?

"you know what? Brummies and Arabs aren't so bad after all".

Hasan Al Habib will be performing Death To The West (Midlands) at Pleasance Courtyard (Below) from 30th July - 24th August at 4:30pm. Ticket linkÂ HERE.

Photo credit: Matt Strong

