EDINBURGH 2025: Sikisa Q&A

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BWW catches up with Sikisa to chat about bringing Serving Justice to the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Serving Justice.

Serving Justice is my love letter to my love of wrestling, my mum and the UKâ€™s immigration system, but with a twist. Itâ€™s a stand-up comedy show where I talk about my life as an immigration lawyer and how itâ€™s affected my path in life. But I am also honest about my life and the expectations regarding the things we think we deserve as people. Itâ€™s funny, itâ€™s real, and itâ€™s a bit chaoticâ€”kind of like the immigration process itself.

Tell us a bit about your incredibly varied CV!

Iâ€™ve done a little bit of everything! From performing on Live at the Apollo and supporting top comedians like Judi Love, Ed Gamble and Cat Cohen to working behind the scenes in the world of immigration lawâ€”I like to keep things interesting. Iâ€™ve taken the chaos of my legal career and my life and turned it into this show. I also have a bit of a wrestling obsession which has led to another career (I didnâ€™t need another job). My CV is like a buffet of comedy, law, and random life lessons.

Having performed at the festival last in 2023, do you think you know what to expect from the Fringe?

You never do! The Fringe in unpredictable and this year Iâ€™m ready to roll with the madness. The Fringe is a whirlwind of exhaustion, excitement, and weird interactions, and Iâ€™m all for it. I know thereâ€™ll be some surprises, long days, and unexpected moments that will leave me questioning my life choices. But at the end of the day, I love it. Thereâ€™s no other place quite like the Fringe for testing your material, your comedy skills and seeing how far you can push your boundaries.

What are the benefits to performing your show in a venue like Monkey Barrel?

Monkey Barrel is the perfect venue for my showâ€”itâ€™s intimate, itâ€™s fun, and the crowd is always up for anything. The vibe is relaxed, which allows me to really connect with the audience and play off their energy. Plus, the space is small enough that I can interact with the crowd and make them feel like theyâ€™re part of the show. Iâ€™ll get to really bring the chaos to the stage and have those hilarious, unscripted moments that make live comedy so special.

What would you like audiences to take away from the show?

I want audiences to leave laughing, of course, but also with a deeper understanding of the crazy world of immigration. I want them to feel like theyâ€™ve been on a rollercoaster of humour, raw truths, and unexpected twists. My showâ€™s a chance to break down complex issues, make them relatable, and show people that humour can help us all escapeâ€”whether itâ€™s from tough topics or just the absurdity of life. And hey, if they walk away with a understanding of immigration and a better understanding of who I am as a person, thatâ€™s a bonus.

Photo credit:Â Corinne CummingÂ

Sponsored content