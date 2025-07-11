EDINBURGH 2025: SUGAR Q&A

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BWW catches up with Tomáš Kantor to chat about bringing Sugar to Edinburgh.

Tell us a bit about Sugar.

SUGAR is a slick and sexy, camp and couture, pop-banger and pop-culture infused cabaret joyride with an undercover and wildly overconfident gender-queer twink sugar baby (me…) at the wheel. I like to say I went “full method” – Lady Gaga, Haus of Gucci level delusion (bow down at Mother Mayhem’s altar, little monsters) – to get you this confessional scoop. But with nothing but Julia Roberts in “Pretty Woman” as my spirit guide, my quest to get Daddy’s load doesn’t quite go to plan. We’ve stacked it with iconic gay references and tunes from your faves: Gaga to Chappell Roan, Kylie to Dula Peep, Charli to… Macklemore?! And exploded the storytelling open with quippy comedy, masturbatory multi-instrumental magic, sultry singing, devastating dance-moves, and unholy body-ody-ody (I’m talking tight toosh, pumped pecs and abhorrent abra-cadabra-abs). It’s a riotous romp but watch out cause I’ll sucker punch you in the soul when you least expect it.

How has the show been received so far?

It’s been wild! I’m just a little (sugar) baby on the cabaret scene but I’ve made quite the splash in the rub-a-dub-tub down under. We’ve had rave reviews, standing ovations, touching personal messages and generous shoutouts on tour across Australia gearing up for the Edinburgh mothership (come on Teletubby, teleport us to MARS). I’ve been compared to some of Australia’s finest cabaret exports by reviewers and programmers, which is pretty damn crazy, specifically “a baby Meow Meow or Paul Capsis.” I idolise these icons as an artist now, but what’s particularly special is they kind of raised me. I terrorised them as a literal babe (googoogaga) while my theatre director dad tried to wrangle me, my fairy costume, them and rehearsal. You could call me a cabaret plant, I would counter with an illicit 90’s Capsis/Meow love-child (#keepthesecrets). It’s the audience response that makes SUGAR really soar. They lock in with me and we go on this 70 minute rollercoaster together, chortling and crying and gasping and exclaiming “oh GOD, stop, please, no, eww, ENOUGH” and we all come out the other side (the rectum obviously) changed and slightly sticky.

With this being your first time at the Fringe, do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

I’ve been warned – but am I ready? Probably not henny... I’m so excited to immerse myself in an abundance of art and to perform for new audiences. And then to expand my craft and push my perceived limits in the process. I know it’s gonna be a slog at points. They say dance like no one is watching, and they often won’t be, given I’m performing in a 250 seat theatre for 24 out of 26 festival days. Thankfully, I’ve got a cute apartment in the meadows with some good old friends also slogging it, so we’ll hold and bolster each other when needed. Expect the unexpected and roll with the punches and maybe a new sugar daddy will emerge and bankroll my entire existence! Hey – a twink can dream!

Who would you like to come and see it?

Baby this show is for YOU, I don’t care who you are... If you’re an eager oldie after a naughty afternoon with a radiant beauty doing Pygmalion like never before, book a ticky. If you’re a quirky auntie with thick-frames, a yummy mummy with a supersize-vino-sippy-cup, a fitspo-fashionista in lũlûlémön; and you’re after an afternoon aperitivo with the chookies, booky those tickitatas. If you’re a sadistic queer who enjoys watching an aging, chaos twink descend into delusion and depravity, get your bussy down to SUGAR town, STAT! If you’re a hunky daddy ready for your bi-curious awakening, slide into my dms sir, transfer me your life savings, and I’ll set aside a comp. There’s something for everyone in here, and that was a pivotal part of the ambition: involve everybody so that the important queer messaging is accessible across generations, backgrounds and perspectives. We are serving up a salacious, revelatory night-out (afternoon-out lol 4.20pm slot divas) for one and all!

What would you like audiences to take away from the show?

Mostly it’s a laugh-a-minute hoot. I want people to gather and have a ridiculous time together over good music and form-pushing storytelling in a sacred, transformative space. Cause couched in all the campery and silliness, we celebrate queer culture, interrogate transactional relationships, and demystify a queer-trans experience on stage. That’s the magic of cabaret – making the taboo or unimaginable or inaccessible deeply personal and safe and fun. SUGAR lives life to the extreme. They’re unapologetic and messy and unique. They’ll show you their flaws and ego but also their generous spirit and sparkle and humanity. That’s SUGAR’s sweet spot, go on, lick it, let me rock your world!

Sugar will be at the Assembly Checkpoint @ 4.20pm for the whole Fringe for tickets go to www.edfringe.com

Photo credit: Meagan Harding

