EDINBURGH 2025: Pick of the Programme- Theatre

With over 3000 shows now on sale for the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, trying to narrow down what to see can be a bit of a task. BWW Scotland editor Natalie O'Donoghue has selected her top ten picks across different categories in the festival programme to highlight the theatre shows you really don't want to miss this year!

Motorhome Marilyn

Michelle Collins makes her Edinburgh Fringe debut in Motorhome Marilyn, a dark comedy by Ben Weatherill. The play follows Denise, an aspiring actress with an obsessive relationship with Marilyn Monroe, hoping to live up to the icon's fame and beauty. In the 1980s, she heads to Hollywood, but as her dreams falter, she is forced to confront the painful truth of unfulfilled aspirations. Inspired by Michelle's real-life encounter with a woman known as Motorhome Marilyn, the play reveals the toll of living in the shadow of an icon, exploring failure, aging, and the heartbreaking cost of unattained dreams.

The Fit Prince (who gets switched on the square in the frosty castle the night before (insert public holiday here))

The King is dead and the Prince is unmarried – if he doesn't find someone soon, he must forfeit the crown! In NYC, baker Aaron Butcher is butchering his career as a family baker. Maybe a commission in the non-location-specific country of Swedonia will fix his problems... Following sell-outs Gwyneth Goes Skiing and Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story, AwkwardProds Flicks through the Net of traditional holiday movies bringing all their Hallmarks together – queer, chaotic, comedic and heartfelt.

F.U.D.S

Stoners. Lazy, irresponsible, paranoid wasters. Or are they? Perhaps deep inside the stoner flats of Scotland three men have the answers to life's greatest questions. Perhaps in this church of debauchery lies something more holy and transcendent than you can possibly imagine. Perhaps the truth of the corruption of our society is only one psychedelic away from being in your fingertips. They are out to get us. They control every aspect of our existence. They are coming for us one by one. Who are they? Come inside and see the truth...

Last Rites

A stunning visual epic of love and loss that transcends language. Multi award-winning collaborators Ad Infinitum (Beautiful Evil Things, Translunar Paradise) and Ramesh Meyyappan (Love Beyond) return to EdFringe. Arjun's father never learnt sign language. Now he's gone, Arjun must find his own way to honour him, but how do you say goodbye when words were never there? Ancient traditions meet modern reality in a journey from the UK to India, with electrifying storytelling, movement and sound.

Lost Girls / At Bus Stops

One last night at the Fringe, Jess and Iona wander the city looking for that best show, finest view, that perfect moment to confess... everything. Lost Girls / At Bus Stops is a Queer love story and a lost letter to Edinburgh.

Shame Show

Storm Seamus has struck Northern Ireland and Adam and Stevie are stuck inside. The rural fixer-upper they've inherited can't hack it... and neither can their relationship. Adam wants to stay to make it a home but Stevie has big city dreams of holding hands in public. With no TV to distract them and an all-night fight on the forecast, they parody 00s TV comforts (Straight in Their Eyes, The Weakest Twink, Top of the Poppers) to confront home, happiness and heteronormativity.

Float

Join Astronaut Indra on a nine-month mission to the moon... but not all missions are successful. A new autobiographical solo show by Indra Wilson about the lonely, turbulent journey of experiencing pregnancy loss as a queer young person. A black hole forms when a star dies, explodes into tiny little pieces until it returns back to the dust it once was – as if it never even existed in the first place. With dynamic sound and projections, be immersed in this unique, heartfelt and hopeful debut. Produced by award-winning feminist company, F-Bomb Theatre

She's Behind You

What happens when Scotland's premier dame, Johnny McKnight, collaborates with award-winning director John Tiffany? It results in a riotous, heartfelt journey into the wild world of pantomime. She's Behind You unearths the magic and madness behind the curtain with a story as touching as it is hilarious. It's a celebration of shifting traditions, transformation and the unexpected joy found in the anarchy of pantomime.

Insiders

With prisons rarely out of the news, Insiders gives insight into the challenges of life in jail. Danny struggles with anger and isolation. Craig thanks his newfound faith for his recovery. Middle-class Richard is a fish out of water. When tragic news upsets the rhythm of their lives, each must confront the core of what they believe about themselves, the world and what lies beyond. Bold, stark and driven by heartfelt music and compelling performances, Insiders received acclaim during its 2023 Prison tour.

Rose + Bud

Derry Freshers’ Week, closeted Bud is in for a rollercoaster of tequila, tiaras and transitioning. Lucky they have Rose keeping them on the not-so-straight and narrow. This hilarious double-act was described as the 'Queer Philadelphia, Here I Come' at Dublin Fringe. Witness this heartfelt and heartbreaking coming-of-age story about transitioning from Belfast's superstar Rose Coogan. Join Rose and Bud as they discover what it means to be yourself, or maybe yourselves

