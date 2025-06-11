EDINBURGH 2025: Pick Of The Programme- Comedy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With over 3000 shows now on sale for the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, trying to narrow down what to see can be a bit of a task. BWW Scotland editor Natalie O'Donoghue has selected her top ten picks across different categories in the festival programme to highlight the shows you really don't want to miss this year!



Marjolein Robertson- Lein

Lein in the third part in Marjolein's trilogy of comedy shows. The first one "Marj" made me cry. The second one "O" made me feel slightly woozy. I can't wait to see what Lein provokes in me but I am confident it will involve a lot of laughs.



Jessica Fostekew- Iconic Breath

This year's offering from much-loved standup comedian and podcaster promises "the silliest of shows for the scariest of days". Jess Fostekew is always a joy to watch and her standup is pretty much a guaranteed lovely time.



Bryan Safi- Are You Mad At Me??

Emmy-award winner Bryan Safi brings his show about queerness and the idea of being "too much" to the Edinburgh Fringe. The show has had sold out runs in New York and LA and this festival run is also huge news for 9-1-1 nerds (me).

Rosco McClelland- How Could Hell Be Any Worse?

The 2025 Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow award-winning comedian returns to the Edinburgh Fringe with a new hour of comedy. Expect some excellent observations and big laughs.

Tiff Stevenson- Post Coital

Tiff returns to Monkey Barrel with new show Post Coital. Always a delight to see live, if you're looking for whip-smart comedy with a side of topical, Tiff never misses.

Andrew White- Young, Gay and a Third Thing

The outrageously funny Andrew White returns to the Fringe with new show Young, Gay and A Third Thing which is described as 'a hilarious and personal journey featuring drag queens, football hooligans, Oscar Wilde, reggae, musical theatre and meat raffles...'



Krystal Evans - A Star Is Burnt

The Hottest Girl at Burn Camp was one of these comedy shows that really sticks with you and now Krystal Evans is back with an hour about working in hospitality and starting out in comedy.

Stephen Buchanan- Cold Meat

Having caught an early preview of Cold Meat, I'm confident in recommending this as a top comedy show for 2025. You can't always guarantee what material will make it into the final show but there's (hopefully) a really great bit about hotel towels.



Kieran Hodgson- Voice of America

Big In Scotland was one of the best reviewed shows of 2023 and Kieran Hodgson is back with a new show about how a scared world feels about the USA- with some added impressions.

Marc Jennings- Bread and Circuses

The wealth of comedy talent to come out of Glasgow should not be understated and Marc Jennings is one of the best. Except sharp observations and musings on dating life from his latest hour.

Photo credit: Trudy Stade





