EDINBURGH 2025: Review: THANYIA MOORE: AUGUST, Pleasance Courtyard

We’re off to a strong and friendly start as Thanyia Moore casually chats to the audience. Even if she did tell this reviewer she had never seen “please don’t talk to me” body language quite like it...! The less shy among us were happy to engage and it gave the room a really nice feel. This was the last performance of Moore’s show August at the festival, and despite loving her show, she was ecstatic to finish up.

In August 2022, Thanyia Moore was set to make her much-anticipated Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut. Having already been in comedy for ten years, the support of a production company meant that she wouldn’t have to take on the eye-watering amount of debt that many do to fund a Fringe run.

Just before the festival, she found out that she was pregnant. This wasn’t something that was going to set her back in any way. Until she had a miscarriage on the day of her first show. In reality, it turned out to be even more serious than that.

Despite the subject matter, it's not a sad show. Moore assures us that she’s had therapy and is in a good place. She’s endlessly charming and a delight to listen to as she whizzes through this carefully constructed narrative at breakneck speed.

The observations in the show are brilliant such as the differences between Scottish and English NHS staff or callbacks to her Jamaican mum who never listens.

August is a cathartic piece of comedy from a remarkable act.

