EDINBURGH 2025: CARTOONOPOLIS Q&A

BWW catches up with Lewis Ian Bray to chat about bringing Cartoonopolis to the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Cartoonopolis.

Cartoonopolis is a high-energy, heartfelt one-man show that tells the story of my autistic brother Jack and our family. It jumps between our real-life experiences and Jack's imaginary world, Cartoonopolis, home to his favourite cartoon characters and creations. It's a coming-of-age comedy-drama where I play 27 characters, from family members to superheroes to samba drummers. The show celebrates autistic joy and imagination, offering audiences a personal look at neurodivergence.





Why is it so important to tell Jack's story?

Jack's story is one we don't hear often enough. Jack has this incredible mind that doesn't follow the usual map, and growing up alongside him has shaped the way I see the world. The show is about giving space to neurodivergent voices and experiences, and showing the reality of what families go through navigating systems that aren't built with them in mind. Neurodivergence is at the forefront of a lot of conversations right now, but it still often gets flattened into stereotypes. Jack's story isn't about making him fit into the world, but about making more room in the world for people like Jack to thrive exactly as they are. For me, that's personal, political, and joyful all at once.





What are the challenges of playing 27 different characters?

It's definitely a workout, mentally, physically, and emotionally. Each character has their own voice, movement, and energy, so it's like carrying around a cast of 27 people in your head and body at all times. There's a lot of drilling and repetition involved to make the switches smooth and instinctive. Sometimes I'll go from Jack to my mum to Fat Tony (the biggest crime boss in all of Cartoonopolis' underworld) in the space of a single scene, so it can feel a bit like speed-dating with your own imagination. It takes a lot of focus, but once all the characters are locked in, it's also ridiculously fun.





Who would you like to come and see Cartoonopolis?

Honestly? Everyone. But especially anyone who is, knows or loves someone who is neurodivergent. I also hope it reaches families of neurodivergent young people navigating the transition from childhood to adulthood.





What would you like audiences to take away from the show?

I want neurodivergent audiences to leave feeling seen and neurotypical audiences to leave with a new perspective. I want everyone to feel like they've just spent 75 joyful minutes in Jack's favourite place in the world. And more than anything, I hope people feel encouraged to be kinder to themselves, to make space for difference, and to see that creativity and imagination can be powerful tools for connection and change.

