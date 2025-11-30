Review: ALADDIE, Ayr Gaiety

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following the success of last year’s award-winning 5-star smash Mother Goose, The Gaiety is back with Aladdie written by Fraser Boyle and directed by Tom Cooper.

Set in East Ayrshire, Widow Twankey (Fraser Boyle) lives with her two children Aladdie and Alassie. The Twankey weans are played by Lewis Kerr and Ciara Flynn, and both have incredible star quality. Kerr as Aladdie is cheeky and charming and Flynn as Alassie has a wealth of comedic talent. The pair lead the musical numbers with an absolutely ridiculous level of musical theatre expertise.

Playing the baddie for a change is Gavin Jon Wright as Abanazar who is trying to intimidate and terrify all while being accused of being an Ed SHeeran impersonator from Aberdeen. These running jokes could grow tiresome in less capable hands, but go down a storm from Wright.

The song and dance numbers in this panto are a sensation. The talent of the full ensemble Act One closer matches any West End spectacle. It’s not a small cast but they manage to give each and every member the chance to shine.

Speaking of shining, Hannah Howie sparkles and shimmers as Empress Oonagh, mother of Princess Destiny. Too posh for her own good, she dismisses Aladdie as a potential partner for her daughter until he comes into money.

Boyle’s script is superb and is packed with brilliant gags that will tickle both children and adults. There’s some great social commentary and a fantastic video segment that goes down a storm. Fraser Boyle is fast becoming one of my all-time favourite dames as he manages to combine sharp and witty writing and comedic performance with an awful lot of heart.

The one thing that lets Aladdie down is its run time. Advertised as 120 minutes, this performance ran for 165 minutes and the second Act just feels far too long. It’s quite a narrative-heavy show and it takes a while to rattle through the storyline.

That aside, Aladdie is yet another panto triumph for Ayr Gaiety. It has all the markings of a traditional Scottish panto but feels fresh and fun, performed by an incredible cast.

Credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

