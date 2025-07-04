EDINBURGH 2025: BAXTER VS THE BOOKIES Q&A

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BWW caught up with Andy Linden to chat about bringing Baxter vs the Bookies to the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Baxter vs the Bookies.

This is a one-man theatre show about an inveterate gambler called Baxter. He runs a horse racing telephone tipping line called the Sure-Fire Tipping Service. He’s criminally out of date and outmoded, struggling in the modern world of computer stats and flashy websites. The show’s based on a book of the same title by Roy Granville, but developed and expanded for theatre. In a series of linked stories, it tells of a terrible year in betting which culminates in a do-or-die bet in which Baxter risks everything to beat his nemesis The Bookies.

Why did you decide to adapt this novel?

I love horse-racing myself and regularly attend meetings. I do bet, but have strict limits and would never bet more than I can afford to easily lose. When I came across this book of short stories, I thought it would be a brilliant jumping off point for a theatre show about something I love. The stories are quirky, funny and poignant and peopled with unusual characters that I thought I could embody well on stage. Baxter is a character who I relate to, old, sometimes struggling, but always hopeful.

How has it been received so far?

I did a short run in Edinburgh in 2022 and a couple of nights in London. I had great audiences and 4- and 5-star reviews with lovely quotes. I’m looking forward to doing a full run at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

“A SUPERBLY CRAFTED HOUR OF STORYTELLING…A MASTERCLASS OF THOROUGHBRED CHARACTER ACTING.” ★★★★★ Get Your Coats On

“MASTERFUL STORYTELLING…THE HOUR PASSED IN AN INSTANT…BUT WILL STAY IN THE MEMORY A LOT LONGER.” ★★★★ Northwestend

“CHARISMATIC…YOU FEEL LIKE YOU ARE THE ONLY MEMBER OF THE AUDIENCE IN THE ROOM.” ★★★★ Theatre and Art Reviews

Where might we have seen you before?

I was Mundungus Fletcher in Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows and John the Watch in all three series of Count Arthur Strong. I’ve also appeared in other films and TV series including Silo, The Business, The Secret of Moonacre, Roman Polanski’s Oliver Twist, Guy Richie’s RocknRolla, The Larkins, Harry Hill’s Tea Time, Not Going Out, A Bit of Fry and Laurie and Eastenders.

What would you like audiences to take away from this show?

That one of life’s underdogs can still have their day!

Sponsored content