EDINBURGH 2025: DIC DIC CHANG CHANG PLAYGROUND Q&A

BWW caught up with Henry Cheng from One Table Two Chairs Charitable Foundation to chat about bringing Cantonese Opera x Children's Interactive Theatre: Dic Dic Chang Chang Playground to the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Cantonese Opera x Children's Interactive Theatre: Dic Dic Chang Chang Playground.

Dic Dic Chang Chang Playground is an exciting, family-friendly production that introduces the vibrant world of Cantonese opera in a playful and interactive way. The story follows Captain Dic Dic and Chang Chang, two young guardians of Cantonese Opera Land, as they embark on a mission to save their magical world from the Boring King, a puppet villain bent on making everything dull. Guided by the Cantonese Opera Fairy, they use traditional performance techniques like symbolic gestures, singing, and live music to protect their land. What makes this show truly unique is its invitation for the audience to participate—children and adults alike are encouraged to join the adventure, perform simple routines, and even speak Cantonese opera phrases. It's an unforgettable celebration of culture and creativity, designed to educate and entertain audiences of all ages.

Why bring it back to Edinburgh?

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is the ideal stage for Dic Dic Chang Chang Playground. Last year's run in 2024 was a resounding success, earning critical acclaim and an Asia Art Special Award Runner-Up title. The festival offers a unique opportunity to share Cantonese opera with a global, multicultural audience, making this traditional art form accessible to people of all backgrounds. This year, we're even more excited to return with a new cast member joining us from Hong Kong starting on the 5th of August, bringing fresh energy and dynamics to the performance. Edinburgh allows us to continue breaking cultural barriers and showcase Cantonese opera's universal appeal in a way that resonates with both children and adults.

What's in it for the adults?

While the show is designed to captivate children, it offers plenty for adults to enjoy as well. The intricate artistry of Cantonese opera—its movements, costumes, and live music—is presented in a way that's easy to appreciate, even for those unfamiliar with the genre. Parents will also enjoy the meaningful cultural and educational aspects of the show, which blends tradition with modern storytelling. Additionally, with the arrival of our new cast member from Hong Kong, the performance gains an even richer dynamic, making it a compelling experience for all ages. It's a chance for adults to share in their children's sense of wonder while discovering the beauty of a treasured art form.

How has the show been received so far?

The response to Dic Dic Chang Chang Playground has been overwhelmingly positive. In 2024, the show won the Asia Art Special Award Runner-Up at the Asian Art Awards and recently received the Arts Promotion and Education Award from the Hong Kong Arts Development Council. Audiences have praised its inventive storytelling, interactive approach, and ability to make Cantonese opera both engaging and accessible. Children have loved participating in the action, while adults have appreciated the cultural depth and artistry of the performance. This year, with the addition of a new cast member starting on August 5th, we're confident the show will continue to delight and inspire audiences, elevating it to an even higher level of entertainment and cultural enrichment.

What do you hope audiences take away from the show?

We hope audiences leave with a deeper appreciation for the beauty and vibrancy of Cantonese opera. For children, we aim to spark curiosity and creativity, helping them see this art form as exciting and relatable. For adults, we want to show that traditional culture can be both meaningful and entertaining, offering a shared experience that bridges generations. Above all, we want audiences to walk away inspired—moved by the seamless blend of tradition and innovation that defines Dic Dic Chang Chang Playground. With the fresh dynamic brought by our new cast member, this year's performance is our most vibrant and fully realized yet, and we can't wait to share it with you.