Monkey Barrel Comedy Launches Patreon: Giving Comedy Fans Early Access to Fringe Tickets, Exclusive Discounts, and More

Monkey Barrel Comedy is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new Patreon - offering supporters a range of significant perks - including exclusive discounts, prize draws, and presale access to the club's award-winning Edinburgh Fringe programme.



With tiers starting from just £3, the incentive scheme will give subscribers a chance to get closer to the very best in live comedy, while also supporting an independent arts venue staging performances in Edinburgh 52-weeks a year.

By subscribing to the Monkey Barrel Comedy Patreon, members will unlock a host of benefits, including:

Early, exclusive access to Fringe tickets, ensuring fans get first dibs on the hottest shows before general release.

Exclusive discounts on Monkey Barrel merchandise, perfect for comedy lovers looking to represent their favourite club.

Partner discounts at some of Edinburgh's most beloved local businesses, including Whitebox Cocktails and City Cafe.

Quarterly prize draws, giving subscribers the chance to win comedy prizes.

Priority access to show announcements, including exciting tour dates from the biggest names in comedy.

Described as the "beating heart" of the Fringe by The Telegraph, Monkey Barrel Comedy has hosted three of the last four Edinburgh Comedy Award winners, and become recognised as one of the leading venues at the world's biggest arts festival.



Its operating model, which makes a number of pay-what-you-want tickets available for most shows and pays a higher percentage of earnings to performers, has also made the prohibitively expensive event more accessible for acts and audiences alike.



As a year-round hub for world-class comedy, Monkey Barrel has regularly brought top-tier acts like Sam Campbell, Jamali Maddix, and Tim Key to Scotland's capital, while providing a much-needed stage for developing local talent. It has been awarded 'Scotland's Best Comedy Club' at the Chortle Awards every year since 2020 and is in the top 10% of globally reviewed businesses on TripAdvisor.



"We're always looking for ways to make things better for comedy fans," said Ross Foley of Monkey Barrel Comedy. "With this Patreon, we're giving our audience a chance to get closer to live comedy, help us bring even more world-class comedy to Scotland, and enjoy some great benefits."

Monkey Barrel Comedy has long been a cornerstone of Edinburgh's vibrant comedy scene, and this new initiative ensures that fans can be part of the club's ongoing journey in an even more meaningful way.

To learn more and sign up for the Monkey Barrel Comedy Patreon, visit: patreon.com/monkeybarrelcomedy.com

