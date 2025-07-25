EDINBURGH 2025: Bryan Safi Q&A

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BWW catches up with Bryan Safi ahead of bringing Are You Mad At Me?? to the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Are You Mad At Me??

Are You Mad At Me?? is a solo comedy show that blends storytelling, stand-up, and a light sprinkling of emotional unraveling. It's about people-pleasing, queer identity, body image, broccolini and Paula Abdul — you know, the classics. I wanted to make something that felt funny, vulnerable, and totally unhinged in a way that still hits close to home. If you've ever overanalyzed a text, asked a friend if they're mad at you, or replayed a conversation ten thousand times in your head, this one's for you.

Where else might we have seen you before?

You might know me as Josh Russo on the TV drama 9-1-1 — I've been lucky enough to be on that show for seven seasons now. I've also appeared on You (Netflix), and I co-host two comedy podcasts: Attitudes! which covers gender and queer issues, and Ask Ronna and Bryan, a comedy advice podcast. Basically, if you've seen a neurotic gay man spiraling on screen or heard one in your headphones, there's a chance it was me.

How has the show been received so far in the US?

The response in the US has been honestly incredible. We had sold-out test runs in both Los Angeles and New York, and the audiences have been so enthusiastic and generous. It's a pretty personal show, so getting to feel that connection and laughter in real time has been beyond rewarding. Also, shoutout to the people who came back a second time just to rewatch the broccolini catastrophe. Legends.

With this being your Fringe debut, do you think you know what to expect from the festival? (And the unpredictable Edinburgh climate...)

Everyone says to expect the unexpected and even then, to leave that expectation at the door. So that's what I'm doing! I'm going in ready to ride the wave, meet incredible artists, see as much as I can, and take care of myself in the process so I can deliver a great show every evening. As for the weather...I'm from California where it basically never rains, so I'm honestly kind of looking forward to it. (Famous last words, I know.)

What would you like audiences to take away from your show?

I hope audiences leave feeling a little less alone and more like, "Oh good, I'm not the only one who spirals over an iced latte order." The show's about all the messy stuff we carry - anxiety, self-worth, needing to be liked - and how sometimes the most powerful thing you can do is just laugh at it. I want people to walk away feeling seen, a little lighter, and ideally thinking, "Wow, that guy's clever... but also very dumb." Both can be true!