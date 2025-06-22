EDINBURGH 2025: Pick of the Programme- Children's

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With over 3000 shows now on sale for the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, trying to narrow down what to see can be a bit of a task. BWW Scotland editor Natalie O'Donoghue has selected her top ten picks across different categories in the festival programme to highlight the children's shows you really don't want to miss this year!

The Tale of the Loneliest Whale

'I can hear someone out there. They're singing to me.' Whale sings into the deep blue sea... but no one sings back. Just as he's about to give up, a mysterious voice calls through the waves! Determined to find the singer, Whale sets off on a thrilling adventure – diving through glowing coral caves, dodging wibbly jellyfish and facing wild-eyed sea monsters! Join Hoglets Theatre for a deep-sea adventure packed with beautiful puppets, hilarious creatures, original songs and audience interaction! A heartwarming show about friendship, difference and the beauty of being yourself.

CeilidhKids at the Fringe

Family workshop suitable for children aged 3-7 with parents or carers, but all welcome to participate in whatever way they feel capable. We involve everyone; skip, clap and march together to traditional Scottish music. Enjoy simple (often simplified) dances that you might find at a ceilidh or Scottish country dance. Hugely popular with local families, now it's your turn. Bring mum or dad along to partner you under the chandeliers! Children should be accompanied by an adult who is willing to join in; one adult can dance with two children.

The Little Prince

Embark on a whimsical journey with the Little Prince as he travels the universe, searching for the true meaning of friendship. In a world where grown-ups have forgotten how to see with their hearts, he discovers beauty, wisdom and the importance of human connection. Toby Thompson's adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's beloved novel captures its poetic essence and philosophical depth. With his signature style, Thompson brings this enchanting tale to life, inviting audiences to embrace curiosity, wonder and the magic of imagination. A spellbinding solo performance that reminds us of what truly matters.

Norvil & Josephine: Rabbits Out Of The Hat

Vaudevillian duo Norvil and Josephine present a magical extravaganza for all ages! They’re a magician with a secret and an assistant with a mission in this whimsical comedy musical magic show, the likes of which the world has never seen. Expect breathtaking magic, sensational circus and showstopper songs as these Magic Circle magicians share a spectacularly silly and spellbinding story about being yourself no matter what.

Benny Shakes: Slugageddon!

Slugs, slugs and more slugs! Can you help Benny defeat the slug army with a piano made of vegetables, delicious compost and a final showdown with the boss? Interactive and multimedia games, plenty of facts about biodiversity and of course, slugs. With some actually really great gardening tips for the grown-ups..

Whale, Where Are You Going?

Move over, Moby Dick! There's a mysterious new whale at large in the ocean. Set on a small island, this fun and word-free family show uses ingenious puppetry, nimble physical theatre and magical shadow play to chart the budding friendship between a lonely old man and a naughty little boy. One's brimming with curiosity, the other's stuck in routine. But, lured by an elusive sea mammal, together they embark on a voyage of discovery, hope and renewal. This charming intergenerational tale is an endearing treat for all ages.

Cinderella Ice Cream Seller

Get your dessert spoons ready for this delicious new musical for the whole family! Over the last four decades, Cinderella's has become the kingdom's most beloved ice cream company. But how did a humble ice cream maker with not a penny to her name end up as a multimillionaire with her own ice cream empire? Perfect for the whole family, this exciting musical retelling of a fairy tale classic promises a delightful blend of storytelling, stunning live music and theatrical magic that will capture your heart and tickle your taste buds.

The Unlikely Friendship of Feather Boy and Tentacle Girl

Two friends perform breathtaking aerial shows. They fly, spin, hang from the rooftops and fall out of the sky... But they weren't always so glorious. How did they transform from feeling like outsiders to the fantastical creatures they always knew they had inside them? A touching story of a girl who wants to be a monster and a boy who wants to fly. This dynamic and visually stunning aerial show for ages 8+ explores the universal yearning to belong and the joy of friendship.

Mark Thompson's Spectacular Science Show

You think science is boring, think again; this is science like you have never seen it before. Designed for children and adults alike, Mark's Spectacular Science Show explores the strange and magical properties of matter with exploding elephant's toothpaste, vortex-generating dustbins and even howling jelly babies! Awarded Best Kid's Show at Edinburgh Fringe by The Derek Awards, this interactive show promises to entertain and educate in the most spectacular way!

Monsterrrr! with Trygve Wakenshaw

Argh! A monster! A hideous, evil monster! With nasty claws, bristles and horns. It's disgusting and gross and... very, very lonely. So what?! Serves him right. It's his own fault! But wait, the monster isn't so bad after all: it's big and strong, tough and clever. It has nothing to hide and doesn't give a damn about rules and manners. It's exciting, different, funny and not a bit boring. Do you dare to shake the monster's hand?

Photo credit: Andy Curry

