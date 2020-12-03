Act II Playhouse Announces Holiday Season

Act II Playhouse in Ambler, PA has announced their holiday theatre season. "We're excited that we are able to continue our 2020/21 season - albeit virtually," said Tony Braithwaite, Artistic Director. "We expected that we would not be able to perform live yet, so we're working hard to find ways to bring Playhouse experiences to our patrons."

"Didn't Your Father Have This Talk With You" was filmed before a live Playhouse audience several seasons ago. It was the 5th highest selling show in the theatre's history and is now streaming through the Act II Playhouse Virtual Theatre. The show is written by and stars Tony Braithwaite and is directed by Mary Carpenter. Single tickets are on sale starting at $33.

"Our audiences love this autobiographical production," continued Braithwaite, "and we're delighted that we had the foresight to capture it on video." He added, "The show continues to be relevant considering everything that students and families are now managing. It's a comedy, but also touches on how important the classroom experience is for students."

A young teacher arrives in front of high school freshmen boys for a combined class - Religion and Sex Ed! Drawing from his own experience, master storyteller Tony Braithwaite shares a view into the real lives of the teens and their hilarious observations, unfiltered questions, and heartfelt personal stories. Upon returning from the West Coast acting scene, "Mr. Braithwaite" arrives at his high school alma mater - a Jesuit school for boys. In his inimitable style of storytelling, Tony shares his 12 years' of memories as a teacher learning alongside the honest and awkward young men who are finding their way in both the classroom and the world outside.

"A Very Act II Playhouse Holiday Special" is streaming now. An Act II Premiere, 'Holiday Special' pays comedic homage to the TV specials and beloved movies that have become part of our holiday traditions. Songs that never made it to the Top Ten, a retelling of The Gift of the Magi and 'Twas the NIght Before Christmas, and special appearances from Clarence the Angel to RuPaul all tilt those traditions on end. 'Holiday Special' is written by and stars Tony Braithwaite, Howie Brown, Sonny Leo and Anne Wechsler.

The triple-threat talents of Tony, Howie, Sonny and Anne have delighted audiences in the past during hit shows at the Playhouse including cabaret performances in Making Spirits Bright, Behind the Music - Holiday Tunes, and Oh, What Fun. Howie Brown last appeared in Making Spirits Bright, Sonny Leo last appeared in Souvenir, A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins, and Anne Wechsler last appeared in Biloxi Blues. Single tickets are on sale starting at $33.

Both productions stream through Act II Playhouse's Virtual Theatre. Single tickets are available online at act2.org, or by calling the Box Office at 215.654.0200. Subscriptions, Flex Bundles, groups, fundraisers and watch party discounts are also available. The Box Office is closed to retail traffic at this time.

Braithwaite added, "Until we can bring audiences and staff back to the Playhouse safely, we continue to bring theatre directly into people's homes and the support from our audiences members is both encouraging and deeply appreciated."

Act II Playhouse is committed to creating and producing new, classic, and contemporary plays and musicals that reflect the highest artistic standards, and presenting in a venue whose intimacy draws audiences and actors into dynamic interaction. Act II is committed to theatrical work that is both accessible and entertaining. Act II Playhouse was founded in 1998 and in 2012, Tony Braithwaite became the third Artistic Director in the Company's history. The Company has received 39 Barrymore nominations and six Barrymore Awards, two in 2010 for Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical (Tony Braithwaite & Jim Stanek in The Story of Life) and the Independence Foundation Award for Outstanding New Play, Bruce Graham's Any Given Monday (a co-production with Theatre Exile). Act II also received the 2006 Charlotte Cushman Award for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Play (Susan Riley Stevens in Bad Dates), the 2005 Best Actor in a Musical Award (Tony Braithwaite in The Big Bang), the 2004 Outstanding Lighting Design Award (James Leitner, Mary's Wedding), and the 2003 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play Award (Kraig Swartz in Fully Committed, a co-production with Philadelphia Theatre Company).

