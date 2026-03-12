Photos: MARSHA BLOVOTNICK AND THE MARVELOUS MAGICAL CHICKEN SOUP

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Ariel, Philadelphia’s only professional theatre company dedicated exclusively to telling stories about the Jewish experience, is presenting the world premiere of Marsha Blovotnick and the Marvelous Magical Chicken Soup, a sharp, funny, and unexpectedly moving new comedy by acclaimed Philadelphia playwright Dan Kitrosser. Directed by Jesse Bernstein, the production runs March 12–22 at The Bluver Theatre @ The Drake in Center City Philadelphia. See photos!

Marsha Blovotnick is angry — at the world, at her ex-wives, and especially at her sister, who has just invited herself over for Shabbat dinner. As this leftist, Jewish lesbian begrudgingly prepares the challah, she is visited by a mysterious Ancient Jewish Ancestor bearing a pot of magical chicken soup. What unfolds is a fantastical and deeply human encounter that asks whether rage can be softened, relationships repaired, and wounds — personal or global — healed. Could this magical “Jewish penicillin” be the cure for what enrages her?

Blending contemporary humor with Jewish folklore, Marsha Blovotnick and the Marvelous Magical Chicken Soup explores identity, family, grief, and forgiveness with warmth and wit. The play marks another original work from Dan Kitrosser, well known to Philadelphia audiences for Why This Night? and his contributions to the Good For the Jews one-acts.

All performances take place at The Bluver Theatre @ The Drake, 302 S. Hicks Street, Philadelphia, PA (between Spruce and Pine Streets).

Photo credit: Wide Eyed Studios