Josh Johnson Reveals Dates for 2026 Tour JOSH JOHNSON'S COMEDY BAND CAMP

The Emmy-nominated writer, stand-up comedian, and The Daily Show rotating host and correspondent will be embarking on Josh Johnson'S COMEDY BAND CAMP as his next tour, a one-of-a-kind stand up and live music experience that brings together all the community of being in one big band and all the nostalgia of summer camp.

Building on the momentum of his successful 2025–2026 FLOWERS Tour, Johnson continues his steady rise with this new theatre run spanning the U.S., Canada, and Europe, kicking off this June. The FLOWERS Tour was highlighted by five sold-out nights at the Beacon Theatre in New York, a record-setting eight sold-out shows at The Fillmore Philadelphia (the most sold-out performances in a single weekend in the venue's history), a record-breaking ten sold-out shows at The Wilbur in Boston, MA (the most sold-out shows ever during a comic's debut at the venue), four sold-out evenings at The Warner Theatre in Washington, DC, five sold-out shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Toronto, ON, and five sold-out performances at The Chicago Theatre in Chicago, IL, among many others.

TICKETS:

Tickets for Josh Johnson'S COMEDY BAND CAMP will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, March 4 at 12PM ET. The general onsale will begin Friday, March 6 at 10AM local time in North America and at 12PM local time in Europe at joshjohnsoncomedy.com.

With over 10 million followers across social media, Josh Johnson was recently called “the funniest guy on the internet” by WIRED. He is an Emmy-nominated writer, stand-up comedian, actor, and NAACP award-winner from Louisiana by way of Chicago. Johnson is currently a rotating host and correspondent on Comedy Central's Emmy & Peabody Award-winning program The Daily Show. He is also a prolific writer and performer who puts out weekly stand up sets on his YouTube channel. In 2025, Johnson released 38 hours of topical stand-up material that was performed in front of a live audience. The content on his YouTube channel has been viewed over a half billion times by people all over the world.

Josh Johnson'S COMEDY BAND CAMP DATES

*Not a Live Nation Date

6/13/2026 – Ottawa, ON – National Arts Centre Southam Hall*

6/14/2026 – Winnipeg, BC – Burton Cummings Theatre*

6/19/2026 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

6/20/2026 – Greensboro, NC – Tanger Center*

6/28/2026 – Amsterdam, NL – Theater Amsterdam

6/29/2026 – Amsterdam, NL – Theater Amsterdam

7/3/2026 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street*

7/4/2026 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

7/17/2026 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall*

7/18/2026 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall*

7/19/2026 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall*

7/24/2026 – Edmonton, AB – Winspear Centre*

7/25/2026 – Calgary, AB – Jack Singer Concert Hall*

7/31/2026 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

8/1/2026 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre (2 shows)

8/7/2026 – Halifax, NS – Rebecca Cohn Auditorium*

8/8/2026 – Halifax, NS – Rebecca Cohn Auditorium*

8/9/2026 – Halifax, NS – Rebecca Cohn Auditorium*

8/14/2026 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

8/15/2026 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

8/16/2026 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

8/21/2026 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kingsbury Hall

8/22/2026 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kingsbury Hall

8/28/2026 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

8/29/2026 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

9/4/2026 – Montreal, QC – L'Olympia*

9/5/2026 – Montreal, QC – L'Olympia*

9/18/2026 – Hartford, CT – The Bushnell*

9/19/2026 – Albany, NY – The Palace Theatre*

9/26/2026 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium*

10/2/2026 – Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall

10/3/2026 – Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall

10/16/2026 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater

10/17/2026 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater*

10/23/2026 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre*

10/24/2026 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre*

10/25/2026 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre*

10/30/2026 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

10/31/2026 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

11/7/2026 – Philadelphia, PA – Academy of Music

11/20/2026 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

11/21/2026 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

11/22/2026 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

12/12/2026 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit