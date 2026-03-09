Applied Mechanics To Host FANCY FANCY Fundraiser In Philadelphia

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Applied Mechanics will host FANCY FANCY, an evening of performance and fundraising, on Saturday, April 11, 2026 at Christ Church Neighborhood House in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood.

The event will begin with doors opening at 5:30 p.m., followed by a performance program at 6:00 p.m. Live auctions and raffles are scheduled from 7:30–9:00 p.m., with a “Cool Down Dance Party” closing the evening from 9:00–10:00 p.m.

Hosted by Applied Mechanics members Brett Ashley Robinson, Severin Blake, Rebecca Wright, MK Tuomanen, and Izzy Sazak, the fundraiser will feature performances by Philadelphia artists including Jess Conda, Cookie Diorio, Thomas Choinacky, Chris Davis, Pax Ressler, Jordan McCree and Martronimous, Hall Pass, and Stefan Tuomanen’s Ballroom Dance.

Attendees will be encouraged to wear “sparkliest” or “fanciest” attire, with the evening including cocktails, mocktails, amuse-bouches, and a range of live auction experiences. Auction items will include a custom prank organized by Brett Ashley Robinson, a portrait by Izzy Sazak, a tarot and Enneagram reading with MK Tuomanen, a 90-minute reiki or massage session with Severin Blake, and a home-cooked dinner prepared by Rebecca Wright.

The event will also feature the signature “Fancy Pantsy” cocktail and the non-alcoholic “Fancy Schmancey” mocktail, along with beer, wine, and other refreshments.

Three ticket tiers are available for the event: “FANCY,” which includes open seating, a drink ticket, and a surprise gift; “FANCY FANCY,” which adds upgraded seating and a raffle ticket; and “FANCY FANCY FANCY,” which includes a private table seat, raffle ticket, drink ticket, a goodie bag, and a champagne toast with the artists before doors open. Discounted $20 industry tickets are also available for working artists.

FANCY FANCY will take place at Christ Church Neighborhood House, located at 20 N. American Street in Philadelphia.