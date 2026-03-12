The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble to Debut Dre Torres Choreography at Annenberg Center

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble, a Philadelphia-based ensemble that centers the work of women in tap through performance, education, and community outreach, returns to the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts to present their Spring Concert Series on Saturday, May 9, 2026. The ensemble will perform innovative and original tap choreography by several accomplished choreographers, including a world premiere by Dre Torres.

The concert will feature the premiere of Torres' "The Journey" set to a jazz tune by Chucho Valdés and the Afro-Cuban Messengers. Dre Torres is an International Tap Dance Artist, Educator, and award winning Choreographer based in NYC. Torres' highlights include Broadway Dance Center Tap Faculty, Assistant Tap Choreographer for Broadway's Funny Girl and First National Tour, Associate Choreographer for Henry and Me, Director and Choreographer for Dre Torres & Friends, and Choreographer for DanceLabNY's Tap Project.

Additional premieres will include works by former company member Becky Mastin, and by Outreach Teaching Artist Gregory Williams. The Lady Hoofers will also perform original choreography from past guest artists, including Lisa Latouche and Caleb Teicher.

The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble is composed of 25 professional and pre-professional tap dancers, including the group's First Company and Apprentice dancers. Members of the company's Youth Ensemble will also present a piece in the Spring Concert.