GREEN DAY Acoustic Sing-Along Night Set For Quig’s Pub In Philadelphia

James Haro In Storage will bring the anthems of Green Day to Quig's Pub for a solo acoustic mega-set of the Bay Area band's greatest hits on Thursday, April 16.

The Green Day Acoustic SING-ALONG NIGHT will feature covers of hits and deep cuts spanning the albums Dookie, Insomniac, Nimrod, Warning, and American Idiot. Doors open at 6:30 pm, with music from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm. Opening is award winning folk-pop singer-songwriter, Kat Siciliano. Tickets are $10 in advance or three for $25; $15 at the door. Online tickets are available at .

Designed as a full-room participatory experience, the event encourages the crowd to sing along to top-charting songs such as “Wake Me Up When September Ends”, “Minority”, and “Basket Case”, with lyrics projected onscreen. Stripped down to acoustic arrangements, the performance offers a raw and personal take on many of the punk trio's most charged pieces.

“The feeling I want to evoke is, what if some busker in town caused a small riot?”, says Haro. The event will also serve to fundraise for Haro's next E.P. release (Untitled, TBA) and will be capped off with an encore set featuring new James Haro In Storage songs. In December, Haro released four demo tracks as a collection titled THE RESET (Demos), available exclusively on Bandcamp.

Located on the third floor of Plays & Players Theatre at 1714 Delancey Place, Quig's Pub offers a unique neighborhood setting for an up-close and personal live music experience. Haro organizes a quarterly open mic at the “actor's speakeasy” called Going Acoustic at Quig's, now in its fourth year. He also held his debut E.P. Release show at the venue in 2024.

With his full band, Haro recently co-headlined a Jimmy Eat World Tribute Night at Fringe Bar in Old City that brought together three local indie acts for a celebration of the beloved emo pioneers. Building on that success, the Green Day Acoustic SING-ALONG NIGHT continues Haro's passion of delivering emotionally driven performances that foster connections through lovingly curated live experiences.

About James Haro In Storage

James Haro In Storage is a music project that began underground in a literal storage room in South Philadelphia during COVID-19 lockdown. Haro crafts music with a powerful blend of lyrics and musical arrangements, drawing comparisons to artists The Format, Motion City Soundtrack, and Rilo Kiley. Haro is Mexican-American and was born and raised in Los Angeles, now based in Philadelphia.

Haro created the digital solo show "GO" for Philly's SoLow Fest in mid-pandemic 2021, the first in a series of pieces that features original songs and interweaves auto-biographical storytelling. Haro went on to create its pseudo-sequel "GO AHEAD", which premiered at the 2022 Philadelphia Fringe Festival in Old City and was selected to be presented as part of Cannonball Festival in 2023. He has since released his debut single, “Verses”, and in 2024, he released his first EP, also titled GO AHEAD, produced by second-time collaborator Robby Webb and recorded at Headroom Studios.

He also co-founded, co-hosts, and organizes the seasonal open mic "Going Acoustic at Quig's” with musicians Kat Rivers and Emily Schuman. https://jamesharoinstorage.com/

About Kat Siciliano

Kat Siciliano is a composer/lyricist and performer based in Philadelphia, originally from East Brunswick, NJ. Her music ebbs and flows across genres, often falling somewhere between folk, jazz, pop, and musical theater. An avid reader, Kat's love of stories and folktales greatly influences her writing. Her latest single, “From the Trees,” was released in December 2022, and tells the tale of an invented mythological love story through the eyes of a sentient forest.

Her first musical, Eve, is a folk-musical twist of the well-known Adam and Eve Bible story, where Eve's heart wanders toward a mysterious being in the garden. This story explores the expectations behind relationships, free will's double edged sword, and self-sacrifice in the name of love. Eve premiered in its read-through form to a sold out crowd at 2023 Philadelphia Fringe Fest, and was awarded an audience-choice “Fringie” Award for Theater. The show was also selected to perform at 2025 Tucson Fringe Fest, where it won the award for Best Musical. The music is available only on Bandcamp, and the show continues to be a work in process as it develops further.

In 2016, Kat released her first EP Stories and placed as a finalist in the John Lennon Songwriting Contest for her song “Ghost Be Quick.” Since then, she has had the incredible opportunity to write music for popular Philadelphia-area entertainment attractions, such as Adventure Aquarium and Eastern State Penitentiary's Halloween Nights. She's also been called to write for numerous popular jazz artists in the Philadelphia area, including Chelsea Reed and the Fair Weather Five (“Pastrami On Rye” and “Sun Comes Up”) and Calli Graver (“You Don't Have to Try”). Kat is also a winner of the Write Out Loud Contest, and her song “Falling” can be found on the Write Out Loud Vol. 3 EP featuring Ciara Renée, additionally performed at 54 Below by Eleri Ward. Her EP Farewell Tour with her band Kat & the Hooligans was released in 2022. https://www.katsicilianomusic.com/