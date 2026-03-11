UNRECONCILED To Tour Pennsylvania During Child Abuse Prevention Month

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The award-winning solo play UNRECONCILED will return to Pennsylvania this April for a two-week, three-city tour timed with Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The tour supports legislation introduced by Pennsylvania State Representative Nate Davidson that would reform the state’s statute of limitations and establish a retroactive two-year civil “look-back” window for survivors of childhood sexual abuse.

The tour will conclude April 22 at Gamut Theatre Group in Harrisburg, located near the Pennsylvania Capitol, the evening before anticipated Senate action on the bill. House Bills 462 and 464 have already passed the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and are awaiting action in the State Senate. Similar retroactive civil windows have been enacted in a majority of U.S. states.

“Survivors in Pennsylvania have been waiting for more than two decades for the chance simply to be heard in a court of law,” said Jay Sefton, LMHC, co-writer and performer of UNRECONCILED and Executive Director of The Unreconciled Project. “Most other states have already opened look-back windows. We don't need to keep asking why it hasn't happened here. We just need to get it done. Performing in Harrisburg on the eve of potential legislative action is about reminding leaders that behind every policy debate are real people who deserve healing and justice.”

Sefton added, “UNRECONCILED tells the story of one survivor, but it speaks to thousands whose voices were silenced by fear, shame and outdated laws. Performing in Pennsylvania during Child Abuse Prevention Month amidst a legislative push for statute of limitations reform is a chance to use theater as a tool to hopefully move audiences and policy.”

Co-writer Mark Basquill said, “From the beginning, our goal was to tell this story with honesty and humanity. We wanted audiences to see not only the trauma, but the resilience, the family dynamics and the complicated path toward accountability. As this conversation unfolds in Harrisburg, we want to continue to use theatre to help people connect to the real lives behind legislative language.”

Representative Davidson added: “House Bills 462 and 464 are another opportunity for Pennsylvania to stand with survivors of childhood sexual abuse. This legislation passed the House with bipartisan support, and awaits action in the Senate to secure access to the Courts for survivors whose statute of limitations has expired. UNRECONCILED is a story of courageousness and perseverance which inspires us all to enact meaningful reform.”

Co-written by Jay Sefton and playwright Mark Basquill, UNRECONCILED is an 80-minute solo play based on a true story. The work follows one survivor’s journey from silence to advocacy after experiencing childhood sexual abuse in a working-class Philadelphia suburb in the 1980s. The play explores family, faith, resilience, and the long-term impact of trauma.

At each tour stop, post-show discussions will take place with advocates and community leaders. Actor and survivor Anthony Edwards will participate in discussions at the Havertown engagement alongside survivor, advocate, and attorney Sarah Klein, the first known victim of former Olympic women’s gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Tour Dates & Locations

Barley Sheaf Players

April 10, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Exton, PA

Post-show discussion moderated by retired West Chester University theatre professor Jane Saddoris. Representatives from the Crime Victims’ Center of Chester County will be available to support survivors and families.

JD McGillicuddy’s

April 15–19, 2026

Wednesday–Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Havertown, PA

The Havertown engagement marks a homecoming for Sefton, as the play is set in his hometown. Post-show discussions will include Kathy Kane, Debbie and Mike McIlmail of The Sean P. McIlmail Statutes of Limitations Research Institute, Art and Elaine Baselice, actor and survivor Anthony Edwards, and attorney and survivor advocate Sarah Klein. Representatives from the Delaware County Victims Assistance Center will be available during and after performances.

Gamut Theatre Group

April 22, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

Harrisburg, PA

A post-show discussion will feature Pennsylvania State Representative Nate Davidson and University of Pennsylvania law professor Marci Hamilton, founder of CHILD USA, moderated by journalist Natalie Bencivenga. Representatives from the Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect will also be present.

The Pennsylvania tour, along with related survivor rallies and policy events in Harrisburg, is being documented as part of an upcoming film exploring UNRECONCILED and its national impact.

For more information and tickets, visit www.unreconciledtheplay.com.