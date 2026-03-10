The 9th Annual Philly Theatre Week Will Return in April

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Philadelphia has announced the return of Philly Theatre Week, running from April 23 - May 3, 2026. This 10-day celebration will feature close to 50 events, with a lineup showcasing the dynamic and diverse theatre community of the Greater Philadelphia region through full-scale productions, workshops, interactive events, and more.

Whether you’re a seasoned patron or looking for a taste of something brand new, Philly Theatre Week invites you to savor the joy of live performance at venues within a 35-mile radius of City Hall. With offerings ranging from classic opera to world premiere plays, circus arts to family-friendly musicals and improv, you can sample it all.

Several venues are hosting multiple events throughout the long week. Sawubona Creativity Project in South Philly hosts 11 events, while Studio 34 in West Philly presents six, making it possible for theatre lovers to spend an entire evening or afternoon exploring several performances under one roof.

“I could not be more excited for my first Philly Theatre Week as Executive Director,” says Darnelle Radford. “Now that winter is on its way out, it feels like the perfect moment to celebrate live performance together. For nine years, Philly Theatre Week has highlighted both new works and fully staged productions, all part of the vibrant conversations happening on stages across the Greater Philadelphia region.

There are so many productions I am looking forward to such as 1812 Productions’ offering, ‘She Gets Around’ starring Jenn Childs, Moliere’s ‘The Hypochondriac’ at Quintessence Theatre Group and ‘Wilderness Generation by Pulitzer Prize Winner James Ijames at Philadelphia Theatre Company. I am excited personally for the addition of ‘A Toast to New Executive Director, Darnelle Radford’ on April 26th at Theatre Exile because this event presents a great opportunity to engage with the community and I love a Sunday brunch!

I always say ‘theatre is more fun with a +1,’ so bring a friend and experience something new.”

All tickets for Philly Theatre Week events will be Pay What You Can (PWYC) again this year, making regional theatre more accessible than ever. This unique ticketing structure allows audiences to select their own price, ensuring that cost is not a barrier to experiencing the arts. Each PWYC ticket sale directly supports participating theatre companies and artists. Please note that all Philly Theatre Week tickets are limited offerings outside of normal box office ticket sales. If a Philly Theatre Week option is sold out, you can visit the theatre's official website to find additional tickets.

Starting March 23, audiences can browse the full event schedule and reserve tickets by visiting www.phillytheatreweek.com. A preview event will be held on April 15 at the Temple Performing Arts Center at 6:00PM, bringing together artists and audiences to celebrate the start of Philly Theatre Week. Festivities include preview scenes, songs, and performances from participating 2026 Philly Theatre Week companies.

Theatre Philadelphia Hosted Events

2026 Philly Theatre Week “Raise Your Voice” Preview Celebration

April 15, 6pm - 9:30pm

Temple Performing Arts Center 1837 N Broad St, Philadelphia PA

It's Philly Theatre Week Preview time and for the third year in a row it will be combined with Temple Theater's 9th annual Raise Your Voice networking event. Come enjoy a sneak peek into some of the performances that will populate Theatre Philadelphia's annual Philly Theater Week this year AND stay for the annual networking event that brings together theaters and theater practitioners, raising awareness and celebrating the diverse voices in our Greater Philadelphia theatre community.

A Toast to New Executive Director, Darnelle Radford

Sunday, April 26th, 12 - 3pm

Theatre Exile, 1340 S. 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Enjoy a complimentary drink and light brunch-time provisions as we salute Darnelle and come together as a community. Here's to the Executive Directors who brunch!