Walnut Street Theatre to Stage 1776 THE MUSICAL for America's 250th Anniversary

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Walnut Street Theatre (WST) will conclude its 217th season of legendary stories with 1776 The Musical, just steps from where the original story took place. The production is a key part of Philadelphia's celebration commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. This awe-inspiring show begins previews on April 14, opens April 22, and continues its limited engagement through May 31 only.

The founding fathers come alive in 1776, the classic award-winning Broadway musical. Join John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and Thomas Jefferson as they fight for independence against a deadlocked Continental Congress in a retelling filled with humor, romance, pathos, and nail-biting tension. Before Hamilton, there was the revolutionary musical 1776; it's a captivating journey of what happened right here in Philadelphia!

Audiences will be engaged from the moment they step into the theatre, as 1776 The Musical will be the first production in decades to display Walnut Street Theatre's historic fire curtain, which was restored in summer 2025, in time for America's 250th anniversary with the support of The Arcadia Foundation. The curtain features the painting "The Bells First Note - 1753" by artist J. L. G. Ferris, who has been called "the master painter of scenes from American history". The curtain will be lowered prior to every performance, so audiences are invited to come early to view the fire curtain and enjoy pre-show festivities.

Sherman Edwards conceptualized the story for several years, developing lyrics and libretto that tell a story of the commitment these men had to the birth of the American nation. He was joined by collaborator Peter Stone, who wrote the book for the show. It premiered on Broadway in 1969 and won multiple Tony Awards, including Best Musical. While still in the midst of its 3 year Broadway run and while touring in the United States, the show opened on the West End in 1970. A film based on the show, written by Peter Stone, was released in 1972.

Glenn Casale, who previously directed some of the Walnut's most successful productions including ELF The Broadway Musical and Disney's Beauty and the Beast, returns to direct. Casale directed the 2012 Dutch production of Disney's The Little Mermaid, the national tour, and several regional productions in the States including the Walnut. His work also includes the 1999 Broadway revival of Peter Pan, which received a Tony nomination for Best Revival of a Musical, as well as the National Tour of Peter Pan and the A&E television production. He directed The Property Known as Garland and Dragapella! at Studio 54, which was nominated for a Drama Desk and two Lucille Lortel Awards. Music and vocal direction will be provided by CHRIS BURCHERI. His Walnut credits include A Christmas Story The Musical, Dreamgirls, ELF The Broadway Musical, Jersey Boys, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, and more. Burcheri has also served as the music director for the WST for Kids series and the Associate Conductor on Annie and Holiday Inn.

The incredibly talented cast will each be taking on the challenge of portraying founding fathers and other historical figures. Walnut favorite BEN DIBBLE (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella) returns to the stage to star as John Adams, and Lucy Horton makes her Walnut debut as she portrays his wife, Abigail Adams. Grant Struble (Annie) takes on the role of Thomas Jefferson and Kathryn Brunner (Million Dollar Quartet) plays Martha Jefferson. Scott Greer (Driving Miss Daisy) brings Philadelphia native Benjamin Franklin to life and Scott Langdon (A Christmas Story - The Musical) plays John Dickinson. Ben Michael (Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific) portrays Edward Rutledge and Danny Vaccaro makes his Walnut debut as John Hancock. JOHNNY FERNANDEZ (The Best Man) joins the cast as Charles Thomson. Jeffrey Coon (Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific) makes his triumphant return to the Walnut stage to take on the role of Richard Henry Lee; Coon also serves as the theatre's Director of Development. Andrew McNail is played by Bill Van Horn (Sherlock Holmes: The Great Detective) and Stephen Hopkins is portrayed by Paul L. Nolan (Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance). Andrew Leggieri (Dreamgirls) takes on the role of Roger Sherman and Fran Prisco (A Christmas Story - The Musical) plays Robert Livingston. Anthony Lawton (Laughter On The 23rd Floor) brings Thomas McKean to life and HARLEY DIAMOND makes his Walnut debut as Dr. Lyman Hall. BRADLEY KEIPER makes his Walnut debut as Samuel Chase and David Bardeen (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) returns to the stage to play James Wilson. Carl Smith and Jim Fitzpatrick take on the roles of George Read and Caesar Rodney, respectively; both make their Walnut debuts in this production. Lewis Morris will be portrayed by RYAN KLEINMAN (A Christmas Story - The Musical) and the Reverend John Witherspoon is brought to life by Peter Schmitz (Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance). Todd Thomas makes his Walnut debut as Dr. Josiah Bartlett and Mark Donaldson (A Christmas Story - The Musical) plays Joseph Hewes, as well as taking on the position of Dance Captain. ISAAC RIPLEY makes his mainstage debut as Courier and JORDAN ECK does the same in his role as Leather Apron/Painter.

The creative team is equally as esteemed as the cast and ready to transport audiences back to the days that history was made. Scenic Designer Roman Tatarowicz (Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance) and Lighting Designer RYAN O'GARA (Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance) reunite once again, working with Sound Designer Ed Chapman (A Christmas Story - The Musical) to evoke the sights and sounds of late 1700s Philadelphia. Longtime Walnut collaborator MARY FOLINO (A Christmas Story - The Musical) joins the team as Costume Designer to work with Walnut debut Wig Designer Carissa Thorlakson to bring the 1700s to life on the stage.

The American Experiment began almost 250 years ago and just 33 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Walnut Street Theatre opened its doors. Many early audiences experience the historic events of our country's founding. Don't miss your chance to become a part of the history and experience this story live on stage with 1776 the Musical!

The 2025-26 Season concludes with 1776 The Musical. Previews begin April 14, 2026 and the show runs through May 31, 2026. Open captioning will be available on Sunday, April 26 for the 7pm performance. Audio description will be available on Thursday, May 7 for the 2pm performance. The ASL performance will be on Thursday, May 7 at 7pm. 1776 is sponsored by Johnson Kendall Johnson. To mark this historic event, there will be a special sold-out community performance for Active Military Personnel, Veterans, and First Responders made possible by PNC Arts Alive on May 8 and five sold-out student performances for ninth graders with support from the Philadelphia Funder Collaborative for the Semiquincentennial.