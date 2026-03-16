SHUCKED Will Make Philadelphia Premiere in April

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Ensemble Arts Philly and The Shubert Organization will present the Philadelphia premiere of Shucked at the Forrest Theatre from April 21 through May 3, 2026.

"Shucked is more than just the side-splitting new 'farm-to-fable' musical centered around one community's obsession with corn," said Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations. "A show that has popped up right when we needed it, it's full of love, sacrifice, hope, grace, and growth - told in a hysterical and heartwarming way."

Shucked features a "superb book" (New York Post) by Tony Award winner Robert Horn; a score filled with "earworm songs" (The Daily Beast) by Grammy Award winners, Tony Award nominees and Nashville music superstars Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally - hit country music writers for artists including Kacey Musgraves ("Follow Your Arrow"), Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, and more - and direction with "an infectious spirit of glee and warmth" (Variety) by four-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien.

The cast includes Miki Abraham (Shucked on Broadway) as Lulu, Nick Bailey (Waitress) as Beau, Maya Lagerstam (The Gospel According to Heather) as Storyteller 1, Joe Moeller (& Juliet) as Storyteller 2, Doylestown, PA native Mike Nappi (Darling Grenadine) as Peanut, Quinn VanAntwerp (Shucked on Broadway) as Gordy, and Danielle Wade("Cady" in the Mean Girls National Tour) as Maizy.

The cast also includes Elijah Caldwell, Carly Caviglia, Zach Cossman, Cecily Dionne Davis, Jaden Dominique, Ryan Fitzgerald, Sean Casey Flanagan, Dominique Kent, Nick Raynor, Celeste Rose, Kyle Sherman and Mallorie Sievert.

With choreography by Sarah O'Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by 2023 Tony Award, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for Shuckedincludes 2023 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner and 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award winner and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal (wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director). Shucked is produced by Mike Bosner and Jason Owen.

The Grammy Award nominated Shucked - Original Broadway Cast Recording is available on all streaming platforms and CD. The album is produced by Jason Howland, Billy Jay Stein, and the show's composers Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark.