Theatre Exile To Present 2026 PHILLY GRIT SERIES

Theatre Exile has announced the return of its annual Philly GRIT series this March at its South Philadelphia venue. The program highlights new work by Philadelphia and Philadelphia-connected artists and will feature performances by Bastion Carboni, Justin Jain, and Cookie Diorio.

Presented at Theatre Exile (1340 S. 13th Street), the series continues the company’s focus on presenting provocative and artist-driven work.

Producing Artistic Director Deborah Block said, “Each of these works takes audiences on a distinct theatrical journey, from a fictional influencer's descent into purgatory to a bold reimagining of Chekhov through a contemporary queer lens. They’re funny, fearless, and emotionally honest. They reflect the complexity of the world we’re living in and illuminate the importance of being thoughtful about how we choose to walk through our lives.”

A VACATION by Bastion Carboni

In A VACATION, an influencer known for documenting extreme locations brings audiences on a journey to Purgatory. The dark comedy examines influencer culture, spectacle, and the consequences of unchecked entitlement.

Playwright and performer Bastion Carboni is the author of Holier Than Thou, Sometimes Callie and Jonas Die, Scattershot, and An Obviously Foggot. Carboni is also the Artistic Director of Poison Apple Initiative and co-creator of the political cabaret AGITATED!.

Performance schedule:

March 18 at 7 p.m.

March 21 at 8 p.m.

March 22 at 8 p.m. (post-show discussion)

March 23 at 7 p.m.

March 27 at 8 p.m.

March 28 at 3 p.m.

THE DANGERS OF TOBACCO by Anton Chekhov and Justin Jain

Barrymore Award-winning performer Justin Jain reimagines Chekhov’s one-act lecture play THE DANGERS OF TOBACCO in a contemporary solo performance. The production expands Chekhov’s text into a personal narrative reflecting Jain’s experience as a first-generation queer Filipino-American artist.

Justin Jain is a performer, director, ceramicist, educator, and member of the Wilma Theater’s HotHouse Company. Jain has performed Off-Broadway and with regional theaters including 1812 Productions, Arden Theatre Company, InterAct Theatre Company, Lantern Theater Company, Azuka Theatre, People’s Light, and McCarter Theatre.

Performance schedule:

March 19 at 7 p.m.

March 20 at 8 p.m.

March 21 at 3 p.m.

March 25 at 12 p.m. (post-show discussion)

March 28 at 8 p.m.

March 29 at 3 p.m.

CAMP COOKIE with Cookie Diorio

Philadelphia drag performer Cookie Diorio will present CAMP COOKIE for one night on March 26. The cabaret performance blends original songs, reinterpretations of classics, and storytelling centered on identity, survival, and community.

Diorio, a classically trained vocalist and activist, has performed nationally with work that combines opera, musical theater, and cabaret.

Performance:

March 26 at 7 p.m.

Ticket Information

Post-show discussions will follow the March 22 and March 25 performances. Theatre Exile is offering two-show Flex Pass subscriptions starting at $30, which can be used for Philly GRIT and THE GREAT PRIVATION (HOW TO FLIP TEN CENTS INTO A DOLLAR). Single tickets are available online or through the Theatre Exile box office at 215-218-4022.

About Theatre Exile

Founded in 1996, Theatre Exile is a nonprofit theatre company based in South Philadelphia. The organization presents new work and reimagined classics, focusing on intimate productions that encourage experimentation and dialogue within the Philadelphia arts community.