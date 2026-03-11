Pig Iron Theatre Company To Remount FRANKLIN'S KEY In Philadelphia

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pig Iron Theatre Company will remount its Barrymore Award-winning production FRANKLIN'S KEY June 11–28 at Plays & Players Theatre in Philadelphia. The return follows the show’s world premiere last year, which drew strong audience response and critical attention.

Presented at the 220-seat venue at 1714 Delancey Street, the production coincides with the nation’s Semiquincentennial celebrations and explores Philadelphia’s history of invention, science, and revolution through a science-fiction adventure set across the city’s landmarks.

Co-directed by Dan Rothenberg and Eva Steinmetz, FRANKLIN'S KEY imagines an alternate reality in which Benjamin Franklin developed technology capable of controlling the weather. The story follows teenage siblings Temple, a self-taught scientist, and Arturo, a musician, who uncover clues to Franklin’s hidden invention. Their discovery leads them into a secret conflict between rival factions seeking control of the technology.

The production stars Jameka Monet Wilson as Temple and Alton Alburo as Arturo. Much of the original cast returns for the remount, including Alice Yorke as historian Diane Prentiss, Chris Thorn as Franklin’s grave caretaker Bill Fordhook, Benjamin Bass in the roles of Armantrout and Himmy, and Izzy Sazak as scientists Persephone Poledoris and Bonnie Henkins.

The movement ensemble includes Makoto Hirano, Ben Grinberg, and Devon Sinclair.

Special effects design is by Obie Award winner Skylar Fox, whose credits include HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway. The production features an original score by composer Rosie Langabeer.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Anna Kiraly, lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker, co-lighting designer Stoli Stolnack, video designers David Tennent and Josh Higgason, sound designer Chris Sannino, and Costume Designer Maiko Matsushima.

The play is written by Robert Quillen Camp and Dan Rothenberg. Rothenberg, a co-founder of Pig Iron Theatre Company, has created more than 30 original works with the ensemble. Steinmetz, recently named co-artistic director of Pig Iron, previously directed the company’s PENELOPE and POOR JUDGE, among other projects.

Performances run approximately two hours with an intermission and are recommended for audiences ages eight and older. Previews are scheduled for June 11–14, with an invite-only opening performance on June 15.

Tickets begin at $45, with discounts available for patrons age 18 and under and 65 and older. Group discounts are offered for parties of 10 or more.

Founded in 1995, Pig Iron Theatre Company is known for its devised and ensemble-based productions that combine physical theater, visual spectacle, and original storytelling. The company has toured internationally and has received two Obie Awards and 14 Barrymore Awards.