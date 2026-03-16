ONCE UPON A GLOW: STORIES IN THE BLACKLIGHT Comes to Philadelphia

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Step into a glowing world where dance, music, and imagination come together. Once Upon A Glow: Stories in the Blacklight is a family-friendly performance that brings glowing characters and playful scenes to life through blacklight masks, dance and puppets. Because the performance relies on physical storytelling rather than dialogue, it is accessible across languages and generations.

Glowing creatures, silly characters with big personalities, and everyday situations turned magical under ultraviolet light, are a delight to all ages. From delicate butterflies taking flight to curious insects buzzing into motion, or mysterious creatures in luminous landscapes, bursts of color fill the space.

At its heart, Once Upon A Glow: Stories in the Blacklight is about connection, creativity, and seeing the world a little differently. It is a joyful celebration of movement and light, designed to spark curiosity and leave audiences smiling long after the lights come on.

A limited number of Pay-What-You-Can tickets are available as part of Philly Theatre Week (on sale March 23).. Kids under 12 are FREE!

Showtimes: April 25 at 12pm, 2pm, 5pm, and 7pm