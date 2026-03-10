SACCO & VANZETTI: A TRAGEDIA DELL' ARTE Comes to Philadelphia Next Month

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Curio Theatre Company will present the world premiere of Sacco & Vanzetti: A Tragedia dell’Arte, a bold new work written by, directed, and starring John Bellomo. Blending political history with the heightened physicality and archetypes of commedia dell’arte, this original production revisits one of the most controversial trials of the 20th century through a sharply theatrical lens. Performances run April 1 - 18 in West Philly.

In 1919, Italian immigrants and self-proclaimed anarchists Nicola Sacco (John Bellomo) and Bartolomeo Vanzetti (Renato Arcuri) were arrested for the robbery of a Massachusetts shoe factory and the murder of its paymaster and a guard. Their trial, conviction, and eventual executions ignited international outrage, with critics arguing that anti-immigrant sentiment and political prejudice shaped the proceedings more than evidence. The ensemble is rounded out by Paul Kuhn, Aetna Gallagher, Paul Harrold, Tessa Kuhn, Ren Bailey, and Sharee Thinner.

“The story of Sacco and Vanzetti has largely been forgotten in the U.S., and unfortunately we are witnessing history repeating itself,” says John Bellomo. “Looking at the current treatment of immigrants in the U.S. and the methods used to curb immigration, it’s clear that not much has changed since the great wave of Italian immigrants arrived here. Much of the anti-Italian immigrant language from 100 years ago could be dropped into today’s rhetoric about Latin American immigrants with little to no change. What is especially troubling is that many who perpetuate this discrimination against Latin American immigrants today are themselves descendants of Italian immigrants. The use of commedia dell’arte highlights the absurdity of the case while serving as a foil to the tragic events of Sacco and Vanzetti’s lives.”

Sacco & Vanzetti: A Tragedia dell’Arte reframes this historical injustice through the stylized conventions of commedia dell’arte, exposing the absurdity of the case while underscoring the deeply human tragedy at its core. Mask, movement, satire, and sharp physical comedy serve as both shield and spotlight, revealing how spectacle and bias can distort justice.

The production runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Recommended for ages 13 and up due to themes of murder and crime.