The Roomies Bring World Premiere THE KING MUST DIE to Orlando Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Roomies have announced their first Orlando Fringe Festival premiere-an early 2000s revenge comedy, based on movies like "John Tucker Must Die" and set to the tune of your favorite early 2000s hits.

The King Must Die finds its story in Jerusalem, year 33, as three women have just come to the realization that they're all dating Jesus (yes, that Jesus). Enter Mary Magdalene, the newcomer who encourages the women to stand up for themselves. As Jesus' influence grows and he reaches the precipice of starting a world-changing movement, the women's scheming becomes increasingly complicated. This high energy, action packed comedy will make you laugh, tap your toes, and will also leave you with a warm heart.

The Roomies are Nathan Kubik, Daveaux Riggs, and Timothy Yong-actual housemates, real long-time friends, and collaborative theater artists. Nathan Kubik is the writer and director of The King Must Die. Daveaux Riggs will be portraying the role of Mary Magdalene, as well as serving as the production choreographer. Timothy Yong will be portraying the role of Jesus Christ, as well as serving as the production fight choreographer.

Additional casting includes Daniela Frailan Diaz, Erin Wentley, and Bianca Matheson as the begrudged trio of Lydia, Naomi, and Hagar, respectively. Luke Grzybowski (Peter), Ari Melech Litch (Judas), Meganalex Penfield (Zeresh), and Miguel Antonio Algarin Flores (Pontius Pilate) round out the rest of the main cast.

Supporting and ensemble cast consists of Jon Jimenez (Philip), Cory J. O'Donnell (Andrew), Will Andrews (Thomas), Keith Monach, Kelly Baksh, Destany Sherman, and Amanda Mahoney.

The Production Team also includes Wren Cannon (Scenic and props designer), Lauren Pellegrini (Lighting designer), and Billie Riggs (Costume Designer).

Comments