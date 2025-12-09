POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance Visits Nemours Children's Hospital

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The new cirque holiday show, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance brought the magic of their award winning storybook and show to Nemours Children's Hospital for a Holiday bedside visit along with some special holiday gifts.

Neil Goldberg, Broadway Director and Creator of POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, has been long committed to giving back and engaging with the communities his productions reach.

Earlier this season, Neil announced a partnership with Orange County Public Schools (OCPS), donating POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance books to every school in the district and establishing an arts enrichment fund supporting 85 middle and high schools.

The PSC team continues looking for meaningful ways to showcase their music, magic & circus with families unable to attend this year's live performances. Their visit to Nemours brought the magic directly to the patient's rooms, bringing joy, smiles, and a memorable holiday experience. As part of the visit, the team also handed out cozy holiday PSC character socks to patients and families.

"This experience is extra special & meaningful to the POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance team," said Neil Goldberg. " sharing the magic and joy of our story and show throughout Central Florida is an indescribable feeling and experience ."

About POMP, SNOW, & CIRQUEumstance

Performing at Gaylord Palms Resort now thru January 4, 2026, the show follows three best friends, Pomp, Snow, and Cirqueumstance, as they embark on a journey to learn music, magic, and circus arts at a secret university, before sharing their talents and lessons with the world. Audiences will experience world-class circus acts, mesmerizing magic and showstopping costumes in an immersive theatrical LED environment where animation interacts with the live show, seamlessly blending real and visual worlds into an action packed interactive and high-flying adventure.

Tickets and more information are available at: www.CirqueAtGaylordPalms.com

